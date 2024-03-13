Why digital technology startups choose Houston





Houston's tech scene has made many strides in recent years to establish a foundation for startups to grow in all industries, from founding to late-stage. With a wealth of incubators coming online and venture capital funding surging, startups have more landing spots and growth opportunities in Houston than ever before.

We spoke to three technology startups about their experiences in Houston, including two that launched last year and one that recently relocated to Houston.

Envana Software Solutions

Envana, a Software-as-a-Service company founded to organize, model, and predict emissions in the oil and gas industry, has experienced tremendous growth since its founding in January 2023. The startup is a joint venture between Halliburton and Siguler Guff.

Envana's growth is highlighted by customers including the world's second largest oilfield service provider, national oil companies in APAC and Europe, and a major service provider in the United States. As the company prepares for its future goals, Envana says it's not just about meeting domestic demand. Not just oil and gas, but also other energy sectors to help companies manage emissions.

There's no better place for an oil and gas SaaS company than Houston, Texas. Houston is an ideal birthplace for energy startups. For Envana, a Halliburton joint venture with private equity firm Sigular Gaff, the city's characteristics, including access to investment capital, industry expertise and thought leadership in the evolving energy sector, make it a prime geographic location. conditions. The number of energy companies based in Houston and seeking innovative industry solutions is unparalleled anywhere else in the world. – Sally Lechin, Envana, Global Marketing

Authenticate all

Allthenticate describes itself as a cybersecurity startup with a mission to create seamless and efficient security solutions for businesses through smartphone applications. Although the company primarily focuses on security for technology companies, it intends to further expand its presence into the medical technology and energy sectors.

The story of Allthenticates began in 2012, when co-founder Dr. Chad Spenski pursued a PhD and eventually landed a job as a security researcher at MIT to find gaps in security. Spensky and his co-founder Rita Munir teamed up and won first place at a startup competition held at the University of California, Santa Barbara, attracting the attention of early investors. The company was headquartered in Santa Barbara until 2022, when the Spenskis moved to Houston. Allthenticate officially moved downtown later that year after a short stint with Aeon and learning of the many benefits the area offered as a headquarters hub.

Allthenticate is raising a new round of funding following a $3.9 million funding round in 2022. The team says it remains focused on perfecting its hardware, software, and applications as the list of security challenges, including deepfakes, rapidly changes.

Just as we have driven many world firsts in our industry, we believe our goal is to be the world's best identity and access management company. A lot of giants are trying to catch up, but I think we have an advantage here in terms of what we've done and what we've built. In five years, we believe we will be the identity management solution.Rita Munir, Co-Founder of Allthenticate

think about diffusion

In 2023, three-time startup founder Phu Ngo produced Think Diffusion, an advanced AI video production platform. Think Diffusion has already established itself with notable names, producing animated content for Toyota, McDonald's, and even music videos for Toni Braxton. Think Diffusion leverages cutting-edge open source AI technology to provide a comprehensive and integrated platform for AI art and video generation. Because of his commitment to open source, three of his universities – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, PVCC Melbourne, and National University of Singapore – have selected Think Diffusion for their innovation labs.

Think Diffusion was started by Ngo, a Vietnamese-born Houstonian. Go found opportunity in the Lone Star State during his family's childhood. Ngo established himself as a software developer and eventually launched his three startups after being educated at UT Austin and UC Santa Barbara. Think Diffusion was spun out from Kinetic Chain Labs after a special request for animated video content, and the result is an ultra-sophisticated art generator. For Ngo, Houston is the ideal place to start a business and call home.

Houston is home to me, it has great tax benefits, and there are many things I like about it. We are excited about the growth of the technology hub that is forming here. I think Aeon's startup community is a good example of this. On top of that, the food is great, the weather is great, you get a great ROI for your money, and it's great here in terms of quality of life. Hu Ngo, Think Diffusion CEO

Currently, Think Diffusion says it is working on launching new open source products, expanding into AI-generated text and music, and increasing its focus on the education industry. Looking ahead, the team is ready to embrace the challenges and benefits that the future of AI may bring.

Learn more about Houston's technology and innovation ecosystem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houston.org/news/innovatehou-why-digital-tech-startups-choose-houston The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos