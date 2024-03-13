Nvidia, Google, Microsoft bet billions on the future of biotech AI





The world's most powerful technology companies are looking beyond drug discovery and digital biology, as language models like ChatGPT and Gemini usher in a new era of AI in Silicon Valley.Written by Richard Niva and Alex Knapp

At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, the year's biggest health tech event, held in San Francisco in January, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang looked out at the audience and acknowledged that he was in an unusual position.

You're not my normal crowd, he said in a room of health biology engineers during a hearth conversation with Recursion, the drug discovery company that Nvidia invested $50 million in last year.

The audience may not have been his core demographic, but he hopes that changes. Fan has repeatedly touted digital biology as the next amazing technological revolution. As the AI ​​boom sweeps through Silicon Valley, Nvidia has built a business worth more than $60 billion a year, and last summer he became one of the few companies with a market capitalization in the trillions. We believe there are further opportunities to drive growth in the health and biotechnology sectors.

The company has been declared Nvidia's next multibillion-dollar business, Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, told Forbes. She said the company aims to provide chips, cloud infrastructure and other tools to more biotech companies.

Now that large-scale language models like OpenAI ChatGPT and Google DeepMinds Gemini have gone mainstream in generative AI, some of the world's most powerful technology companies are turning to biotech as the next frontier for artificial intelligence. . Rather than AI generating funny poems from prompts, this is the frontier where AI generates funny poems from prompts. The next life-saving drug.

At Nvidia, which is arguably the backbone of the AI ​​revolution with its powerful GPU chips, the bulk of its investments in its Nventures VC arm over the past two years have been in drug discovery. At DeepMind, the Google AI labs AlphaFold model, a breakthrough tool for predicting protein structure, has developed a “molecular” syringe to inject drugs directly into cells, making crops less dependent on pesticides. It has been used for the past year by academic researchers to study. . Interest in biotechnology is spreading across the industry, with Microsoft, Amazon, and even Salesforce undertaking protein design projects.

While the use of AI in drug discovery isn't necessarily a new trend – DeepMind first announced AlphaFold in 2018 – executives from both DeepMind and Nvidia told Forbes that this is a breakthrough that brings together three things: He said it was a special moment. Explosive growth in computing resources and advances in AI algorithms. According to Powell, these three ingredients are appearing for the first time. This was not possible five years ago.

AI has great potential in biotechnology due to its sheer complexity, just to address the problems that AlphaFold targets. Proteins are the basic machinery of the body and manage a variety of functions. All of these functions depend on the three-dimensional shape of the protein. All proteins are made up of a series of amino acids, and the interactions of those amino acids with the external environment determine how the protein folds and its final shape. Being able to predict the shape of a protein based on its amino acid sequence is of great interest to biotech companies, who can use those insights to design everything from new drugs to improved crops to biodegradable plastics.

It was always this kind of crazy, extreme thing. It's far outside the mainstream.

David Baker, Director, Protein Design Institute, University of Washington

This is where deep learning comes into play. By training AI models on hundreds of millions of different protein sequences and their underlying structures, they reveal patterns in biology without necessarily having to perform the expensive calculations required for true molecular dynamics simulations. Helpful. Fully simulating proteins requires so many computational resources that institutions are building supercomputers specifically to handle these types of problems, such as the Anton 2 at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center. Designed and built.

The boom in drug discovery technology isn't just driven by AI tech giants. According to Pitchbook, since 2021, there have been 281 venture capital deals around the world for AI drug discovery startups, with investments amounting to $7.7 billion. The biggest spike occurred in 2021 as the pandemic took hold, with 105 deals closed, up from 65 the previous year, and falling to 67 in 2023. In a report released earlier this month, the analyst firm noted that levels remain high. Enthusiasm for early stage companies integrating AI into drug discovery and development. David Baker, director of the Protein Design Institute at the University of Washington, said the rise of generative AI is also driving increased interest.

It was always this kind of crazy, extreme thing. Baker said he is well outside the mainstream. He said everyone is talking about it now. Since the Institute of Protein Designs was founded in 2012, more than 20 startups have spun out of the program, Baker said. Ten of them have entered the market in recent years, starting in 2021, including Alcon Biosciences, which develops nanomaterials for regenerative medicine and cancer, and Lira, which develops treatments for fibrotic diseases.

At DeepMind, it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that researchers truly understood the risks of their work. They had been working on his AlphaFold for about five years, but as they were retraining the model for the second generation, the entire world began to evacuate due to a mysterious virus. Pushmeet Kohli, vice president of science at DeepMind, told Forbes that this really drove home the importance of the problem.

The result of DeepMinds retraining is AlphaFold 2. This groundbreaking model is able to predict protein structures so accurately that organizers of CASP, a global research competition on protein folding, emailed DeepMind to report that the company had committed some kind of fraud. Kohli recalled with a laugh.

The effort was so promising that co-founder Demis Hassabis spun out a separate company at Alphabet in 2021 based on AlphaFolds' success. The startup, called Isomorphic Labs, focuses on drug discovery and is led by Hassabis himself. Just this year, for example, Isomorphic Labs signed research agreements with Lilly and Novartis worth up to nearly $3 billion if all milestones are met, including the potential This does not include high royalties from drug sales.

In 2022, Nvidia announced BioNeMo, a generative AI platform that helps developers accelerate the training, deployment, and scaling of large-scale language models for drug discovery. At Nventures, the venture capital arm of the semiconductor maker, seven of the total 19 deals were in AI drug discovery startups, including Genesis Therapeutics, Terray and Generate Biosciences, making it the top investment category. It is the largest scale.

Powell said the computer-aided design industry created the first $2 trillion chip company, citing Nvidia and its stratospheric rise last year. Why isn't the same computer-aided drug discovery industry building the next multi-trillion dollar pharmaceutical company? She added: “That’s why we’re investing in who we are.”

Several other big tech companies have their own protein folding efforts. Last year, Salesforce debuted ProGen, a protein generation AI model, and Microsoft released EvoDiff, a similar open source model. Amazon also released a protein folding tool for SageMaker, the AWS machine learning platform. Even ByteDance, the parent company of TikToks, appears to be hiring science and drug design teams, Forbes reported in January.

Still, for all the promise and hype of AI drug discovery, there are also setbacks. It still takes years to get a drug through clinical trials, and the FDA has so far allowed clinical trials for more than 100 new drug candidates that use AI and machine learning in their development, but it is difficult to bring them to market. It is likely that it will take several years.

In some cases, the challenges associated with drug discovery can cause large technology companies to abandon their research. Last August, Facebook's parent company Meta shut down its protein folding team. Researchers from the unit later went independent and founded a company called Evolution Scale, Forbes reported last year. Mr. Mehta declined to comment on the reason for the end of the project.

One of the key bottlenecks that technology companies need to focus on is having enough training data. Newer foundational models like GPT rely on reinforcement learning, a method that allows algorithms to process unlabeled information through trial and error. That makes them even more reliant on high-quality data, Anna Marie Wagner, head of AI at synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks, told Forbes. Last summer, her company entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud, leveraging its AI expertise and automated labs to rapidly generate biological data and develop new Combined with Ginkgos' ability to immediately feed it back into her AI model as training data. This combination helps make the discovery process more optimized, she said.

Additionally, she said, Gingko has the ability to quickly validate model predictions. Although counterintuitive, this can lead to interesting discoveries that scientists would never have imagined, so the AI ​​model's quirks are not bugs, but rather errors made or misinterpreted to facilitate functionality. This means that you may have hallucinations that produce negative results. We want our models to come up with crazy things. Because from there you will see orders of magnitude improvement.

Kohli put the data issue more bluntly: “When garbage goes in, garbage comes out.” Still, he's already seeing the impact his AI has had on biological research as the industry works to solve these problems. “When you go to conferences and look at the change in the way biologists used to work and the way they work today, it's an amazing change,” he said.

