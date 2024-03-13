DIU and ODNI partner to identify technology and strengthen Intel – MeriTalk





The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) announced a new collaboration between the two organizations aimed at employing innovative technologies to enhance national security.

Through the new agreement, signed during a live panel on March 10 as part of SXSW 2024, DIU and ODNI will leverage their respective expertise, resources, and networks to develop emerging technologies that can enhance intelligence gathering, analysis, and operational capabilities. Identify.

DIU said in a press release that this new partnership marks an important milestone in how the Department of Defense leverages cutting-edge solutions to address evolving threats in an increasingly complex global landscape. He said that this suggests that it will become a stone.

DIU Director Doug Beck said formalizing this relationship is part of DIU 3.0, which includes collaborating with partners across the sector to leverage opportunities to create impact through sharing best practices and enhanced teamwork. He said it directly supports the strategic plan.

The DIU announced in February that it was taking steps toward its next version, called DIU 3.0, which includes changes in focus, actions, and resources to accelerate the development and fielding of military technology.

Private, public, national and international partnerships are key elements of DIU 3.0.

By working closely together, DIU and ODNI aim to better align demand signals to the industry and accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in fulfilling our mission. I am.

ODNI is committed to leveraging the latest technological advances to fulfill the IC's critical mission of providing timely and accurate information to policymakers and warfighters, said John, ODNI Science and Technology Director.・Mr. Byler said. By partnering with the Defense Innovation Unit, we are able to leverage a variety of innovative solutions and capabilities that can increase effectiveness and strengthen the nation's security posture.

DIU said it currently has several ongoing projects with the intelligence community focused on common problem sets such as open source intelligence, supply chain visibility, autonomous maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Ta.

