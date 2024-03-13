Former NSA Innovation Director's Startup Eyes Potential Federal Agency Against Cyber ​​Threats





Startup led by former National Security Agency executive raises $3 million in pre-seed funding in hopes of providing federal agencies and the Department of Defense with a future-proof way to stop hackers from infiltrating government systems The company told Nextgov/. F.C.W.

The startup, called Eyris, is backed by Red Cell Partners, an incubation company focused on cybersecurity, national security, and healthcare. The company is being led by Kevin Keaton, the NSA's first head of innovation, and will provide a platform for customers to better protect their systems using enhanced cryptography derived from blockchain technology.

Keaton, who called the company a cornerstone of Zero Trust principles, said Iris is providing services to federal agencies to meet the critical September Zero Trust implementation deadline required by the White House.

Eyris products overlay a user interface on top of sensitive data and allow system administrators to set permissions for who can access that data. Blockchain-enabled features include immutability, where data access logs cannot be changed or tampered with, and composability, where permissions can be built on top of each other.

The funding announcement follows multiple reported cyberattacks targeting federal agencies and the private sector over the past year, including incidents in which Chinese cyber operatives accessed emails from senior officials at the State and Commerce departments. This was done in response to this.

The first thing I mean is, I can absolutely prevent you from happening. [lost] In an interview with Nextgov/FCW, Keaton argued that Eyris technology makes it difficult for hackers to access and exploit login credentials regarding these emails.

He also pointed to Change Healthcare's recent moves as providers continue to be challenged by the ransomware incident that paralyzed the UnitedHealth-owned prescription routing provider.

Keaton claimed that our solution would have covered 100% of the issues. You can trust that your backup is there. They are highly resilient and can withstand ransomware and DDoS attacks, he said.

Keaton also supplies Iris to the Department of Defense, adding that the company is in talks with the Pentagon and intelligence agencies about its services.

He said the Department of Defense has long expressed interest in Zero Trust principles, adding that the company is working on building a design and pilot partnership with the Department of Defense to bring the Iris application to military systems. Keaton, who has more than 30 years of experience in the national security field, argues that much of the startup's potential lies in serving the Department of Defense.

The announcement comes on the heels of a high-profile intelligence community briefing this week in which officials said efforts by nation-state hackers and cybercrime organizations to target U.S. infrastructure and sow doubt about the election results. He emphasized that the government is strengthening the

Keaton said the pace of these attacks will continue to accelerate. You can create a system that cannot be easily hacked, or you can implement a system where an attacker cannot see what you have.

