Federal Government invests $34.4 million in Dal research, unlocking innovations in clean technology, heart health, marine science and more – Dal News





The Canadian government on Wednesday (March 13) announced $34.4 million in funding to advance Dalhousie University's research in battery science, heart health, marine ecosystems and more. It will also support the university's new Canada Research Chair, which will research biomaterials to relieve pain from osteoarthritis and other diseases, decarbonizing agriculture and new approaches to ensuring drinking water safety. Funding has also been announced.

Significant investments made through the federal research grant program announced today will help provide concrete solutions to challenges facing Nova Scotians and people across Canada, says Dalhousie Research and said Dr. Alice Aiken, Vice President of Innovation. What causes heart failure? How can we build a sustainable energy future with batteries and biofuels? How can we protect our oceans and the creatures that call them home? With this support from our federal partners, scholars will provide answers to these pressing questions and many more.

The funding announcement was made by Pablo Rodríguez, Minister of Transport at the University of Montral, on behalf of Franois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Minister of Health Mark Holland. This includes grants provided through the Canadian Foundation for Innovation (CFI), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), and the Tri-Institutional Program Secretariat (TIPS). Contains gold.

Supported by CFI

The CFI Innovation Fund grants for Dal research announced today total approximately $10.3 million and will provide investments in basic and applied science and infrastructure to support technology development. The grant will contribute to:

Building the future of batteries Dr. Michael Metzger and Chongyin Yang, School of Science

Dalhousie will receive a $5 million grant to support the establishment of Canada's first university-based battery prototyping and production facility. The $20 million Canadian Battery Innovation Center is targeted to open in fall 2025 and will provide an ultra-low humidity environment with high-end manufacturing lines for creating and testing new batteries. The facility will be a game-changer for Dalhousie's world-leading battery researchers, who currently send new battery designs they want to research to third parties for manufacturing.

Thomas Prinilknir and Susan Howlett, School of Medicine, exploring the causes of heart failure

CFI will receive $2.9 million, matched by $2.3 million from Research Nova Scotia, to fund research focused on the newly diagnosed and poorly understood multisystem syndrome that causes half of all heart failure cases. offer dollars. The funding will provide state-of-the-art equipment to St. John's Dalhousie Medical School of New Brunswick and the Halifax School of Medicine to investigate the syndrome, accelerate the commercialization of discoveries and improve the quality of life for heart failure patients. It turns out.

Sustaining the Marine Environment Sarah Iverson and Rob Lennox, Faculty of Science

A further $2 million CFI grant, secured by Dr. Sarah Iverson, a marine researcher and former scientific director of the Ocean Tracking Network (OTN), will upgrade and replace the acoustic tracking infrastructure that monitors the animals, based in Dalhousie. Support your organization's efforts. In marine and freshwater environments. Led by Scientific Director Dr. Robert Lennox and Executive Director Dr. Fred Holsky, OTN focuses on the conservation and management of aquatic animals by providing knowledge about their movements, habitats, and survival conditions. A global aquatic research, data management and partnership platform. The changing global environment.

Dalhousie researchers will also receive support from the CFI Innovation Fund for their contributions to partner university research programs focused on geothermal energy, eastern Canada's water cycle, and aerial robotic operations.

NSERC Alliance Grant

Alliance grants foster partnerships between university researchers and stakeholders across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors in Canada and around the world. These grants aim to translate research results into tangible societal benefits by funding collaborations across academia. The 2022 conference funding announced today totals $10.3 million for 29 Dal research programs, including:

Decarbonizing Canada’s food supply chain Dr. Gordon Price, Faculty of Agriculture

The project, funded by a $1.4 million grant, will comprehensively assess greenhouse gas emissions from food waste generated across the food value chain and develop innovative mitigation strategies tested with industry partners. We aim to provide. Aiming to inform policy and action, this project identifies opportunities to make a real and lasting impact towards mitigating climate change. The results are expected to shape policy, consumer behavior and strategy for a wide range of industries.

SSHRC Insight Development Grant

Insight Development Grants are designed to help researchers explore the development of new research questions, methods, and theoretical approaches. Funding for the 2023 competition year announced today totals $512,280 for eight Dal research studies, including:

Understanding the Ethics of Fraudulent Product Returns Jing Chen and Bo Yu, Faculty of Business Administration

Retailer return policies aimed at promoting customer loyalty face challenges from fraudulent returns. According to the report, customers who took advantage of lax policies accounted for 10.6 percent of all returns in 2020. Dr. Chen and Dr. Yu's research, funded by a $73,000 grant, examines how customers' ethical judgments about unethical returns influence their perceptions of return policy actions that deter fraud. We plan to investigate whether there is any impact. and future purchase intentions. They examine strategies to reduce fraudulent returns and promote positive consumer behavior.

Canada Research Council (CRC)

Selected for their potential to make a positive impact on the world, the CRC is a combination of established and emerging leaders who are working extremely hard to improve our quality of life and Canada's global competitiveness. We advance scholarship in areas important to the world. Dalhousie currently has 56 CRCs spanning nearly every field of study.

Dr. Vahid Adibnia, School of Dentistry, Tier 2 CRC in Functional Polymer Biomaterials

Dr. Adivnia focuses on improving the health and well-being of patients suffering from a variety of medical conditions, including osteoarthritis, implant-related infections, and severe surgical bleeding. He works with clinicians and hospital research centers to transform biomaterials engineered in the lab into products that are readily available to patients to improve their health.

Dr. Sonil Nanda, Faculty of Agriculture Tier 2 CRC in Clean Agricultural Technology and Energy

Dr. Nanda's research program aims to demonstrate how agricultural and forestry by-products can be converted into high-value biofuels using advanced thermochemical, hydrothermal, and biological methods. By creating this circular economy, his research aims to develop scalable and commercially viable solutions for clean energy and decarbonization that leverage currently available fuel production and distribution infrastructure. We promise.

Dr. Amina Stoddart, Faculty of Engineering, Tier 2 CRC Chair, Wastewater Treatment Technology and Monitoring

Dr. Stoddarts' research program aims to increase the sustainability of wastewater treatment in Canada by developing tools for process evaluation, advancing treatment strategies, and establishing new approaches to environmental monitoring. Masu. She aims to address the challenges posed by aging infrastructure, climate change, energy costs, and evolving regulations to protect public and environmental health.

Dr Katherine Marr, Faculty of Health Sciences Tier 2 CRC in Promoting Healthy People (Updated)

Poor dietary habits are a major preventable risk factor for the global disease burden. Dr. Maas' research program focuses on food access and affordability, deepening our understanding of the environmental and policy determinants of diet and consumption. Her work aims to strengthen public policy approaches to promote health and social equity.

Also announced today is a significant investment of nearly $10.5 million through the Research Support Fund to support Dalhousie and its affiliated health research institutions and research hospitals, with federal funding including research safety. Indirect costs associated with research undertaken are also included.

