Google DeepMinds' latest AI agent learns to play 'Goat Simulator 3'





SIMA goes a step further and shows stronger generalization to new games, he says. Although the number of environments is still very small, I think SIMA is moving in the right direction.

new way to play

SIMA shows that DeepMind is putting a new spin on Game Playing Agents, an AI technology the company has developed in the past.

In 2013, before DeepMind was acquired by Google, the London-based startup announced that a technique called reinforcement learning (training algorithms using positive and negative feedback about performance) would We showed you how it can help you play Atari video games. In 2016, DeepMind, as part of Google, developed AlphaGo, a program that used the same approach to defeat the world champion of Go, an ancient board game that requires delicate, instinctive skills.

For the SIMA project, the Google DeepMind team collaborated with several game studios to collect keyboard and mouse data from humans playing 10 different games in 3D environments, including No Mans Sky, Teardown, Hydroneer, and Satisfactory. did. DeepMind then adds descriptive labels to that data, linking clicks and taps to the actions you take, such as whether you're a goat looking for a jetpack or a man digging for gold. I did.

Data collected from human players was input into the kind of language models that power modern chatbots. Chatbots have gained the ability to process language by digesting huge databases of text. SIMA will be able to perform actions in response to commands entered. And finally, humans generated data that was used to evaluate SIMA's efforts in various games and fine-tune its performance.

SIMA AI software was trained using data from humans who played 10 different games featuring 3D environments.

After this training, SIMA can perform actions such as turning left, going to a spaceship, passing through a gate, or chopping down a tree in response to hundreds of commands given by a human player. The program can perform over 600 actions, from exploration to combat to tool use. The researchers avoided games that featured violent action, in line with Google's ethical guidelines for AI.

Tim Harley, another member of the Google DeepMind team, says this is still just a research project. But some may imagine that someday he will have an agent like SIMA to play with you in a game with your friends.

Video games provide a relatively safe environment for AI agents to perform tasks. Agents need to be more trustworthy if they are to perform useful administrative and day-to-day administrative tasks. DeepMind's Harley and his colleague Besse say they are working on techniques to make agents more reliable.

Updated March 13, 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET: Added comment from Linxi “Jim” Fan.

