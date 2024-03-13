



We are all looking forward to the total solar eclipse in the United States on April 8th. During this phenomenon, the moon comes between the Earth and the sun, resulting in the sun being obscured by the sky. However, it is important to note that a total solar eclipse is only visible along a narrow path across the globe.

PORTLAND, Maine – People from all over the country descend on New England for April's total solar eclipse, offering a rare out-of-this-world experience for those traveling via Maine's Portland International Jetport (PWM). This will be a unique opportunity to see objects.

A new exhibit opening in March will feature the second largest moon rock on Earth, on loan from the Maine Museum of Minerals and Gemstones (MMGM).

Perhaps the most famous natural anthropomorphic meteorite known as The Scream will also be on display. On loan from the Makovich Collection through the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.

(Richard Goodbody/FOX Weather)

The exhibit will also feature items such as one of the largest Martian rocks on Earth and the iconic Gibeon meteorite, famous for its resemblance to Edvard Munch's painting The Scream.

The 'Fly Me to the Moon' exhibit will feature a total of 18 meteorites in a 6 meter long display located in the airport's gate area. The “Fly Me to the Moon'' exhibit has been years in the making and will open at PWM on March 26, ahead of the U.S. total solar eclipse on April 8.

The exhibition will run for five years.

This photo shows the second largest moon rock on Earth.

(Richard Goodbody/FOX Weather)

“I love the Portland Jetport. There's no better place to see the treasures of MMGM,” said Darryl Pitt, a New York City music industry executive, one of the world's leading meteorite dealers, and a consultant to MMGM. Told.

PWM is Maine's largest airport and one of the busiest in the state, with more than 2.2 million passengers passing through the facility in 2023.

“We're thrilled to be hosting 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Jetport,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury. “We love celebrating the unique aspects of Maine, and MMGM is definitely one of them.”

MMGM is located in the mountain town of Bethel, less than 110 miles north of Portland and just south of totality during the April solar eclipse. MMGM has 17 interactive exhibits and more lunar samples than all the natural history museums in the world combined.

This photo shows part of the Fly Me to the Moon exhibit under construction ahead of its debut at Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine.

(FOX Weather)

“As any visitor can tell you, MMGM is more than just a charming stop in a beautiful part of Maine; it's a world-class museum,” said MMGM Executive Director Jessica Silaco.

The total solar eclipse in the United States will begin in Texas and travel across the United States through Maine and into Canada.

In Maine, Total Road is about 90 miles north of Portland.

