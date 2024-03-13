Google Home: Access your camera history and download files.





Dear Google Nest Community

We're excited to bring some of our most requested camera features to Google Home on the web. These updates include a complete camera experience for Google Nest cameras and doorbells with event and timeline history, the ability to download clips, create custom clips to download and share, and picture-in-picture support for live camera views. included. This more full-featured camera experience also adds the ability to opt-in to public preview at the end of general availability for Google Home for the web, so you can try out new features early on the web.

Check out the latest Nest Cam and Google Nest Doorbell features for Google Home on the web

The history of your camera. Play in your local browser.

More camera features will be coming to home.google.com in the coming days. With Google Home on the web, you can stay up to date after an event happens, and enjoy an experience optimized for a larger screen and keyboard and mouse. Use your browser to check your camera history to see when a dog walker came or a package was delivered. Check your history with new event and timeline views, search for specific dates and times, download clips and share your favorite moments. Don't forget to subscribe to Nest Aware Plus to watch your video history 24/7 on the web.

Create custom clips from your video history on the web or the Google Home app

Capture and share important moments with custom clips. Customize the clip length before downloading the clip from your camera's video history. On the web, simply select a start time and slide the editor to adjust the clip to your desired length. Also starting to roll out this week in the Home app, you'll be able to trim existing event video clips by simply selecting a start time and choosing the length of the clip from a set of options. If you have a Nest Aware Plus subscription with 24/7 video history, you can use the same steps to download clips from any part of your video history.

Custom clips will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks and will be available for Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd generation), Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery powered), Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, and Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd generation). 2 generations). ), Google Nest Doorbell (battery-powered), Nest Cam Indoor (1st generation), and Nest Cam Outdoor (1st generation) have been transferred to the Home app.

Public preview updates

Public preview and changes to Google Home for the web

Google Home for the web now supports a version in public preview. This allows you to try out features before they're widely available, and you can opt in using the Google Home app or by clicking the preview icon in the top right corner of your browser.

Features to try in public preview:

Script Editor for Home Automation – Once you join, you can visit home.google.com to view, create, delete, or disable home automation scripts. If you are using the Script Editor and Help Me Scripting features to create automations, you must participate in the public preview to continue using these features. Garage Door Detection for Nest Aware Subscribers1 – Ever wonder if you closed your garage when you left home? Compatible wired Nest Cams help you find out if you forgot to close your garage. You can now be notified. No additional hardware or sensors required. We've expanded our advanced AI-powered image detection and enhanced our built-in on-device intelligence to detect when your garage door opens and closes. Garage door detection is now available as part of the public preview of the Google Home app. Learn more about. Expanded support for 1st generation Nest Cams – If you have a 1st generation Nest Cam Indoor or Nest Cam Outdoor, you can try out the new camera history experience by transferring your device to the Google Home app. Check your camera history using the event list and timeline view in both the app and Google Home for the web2. To learn how to transfer your Nest Cam and try new experiences, check out this FAQ.

We continue to invest in our public preview program to give you more features to try. Try it out on the web or in the Google Home app, get more feedback, and join the discussion. Your input is invaluable and helps us prioritize features like picture-in-picture. These updates allow access through live camera views.

thank you,

Jacqueline Liang, Google Home & Nest Product Manager

1 Garage door detection is in public preview for users who have a Nest Aware subscription and own a Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd generation) or Nest Cam (battery powered) (wired) is available on the Google Home app in the US and Canada. For power.

2 Camera history on the web before March 7, 2024 may not include audio for events on the 1st generation Google Nest Cam Indoor and 1st generation Google Nest Cam Outdoor. Events after March 7, 2024 will include audio recordings.

