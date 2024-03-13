Satya Nadella says Google should have been the 'default winner' in the AI ​​race





Satya Nadella said Google “should have been the default winner” in Big Tech's AI race.

The Microsoft CEO said Google should have been a top choice given the resources available to it.

“Google is a very capable company, obviously with both the talent and the computational power. They're a vertically integrated player in this space. They have everything from data to silicon to models to products to distribution. We have things,” Nadella said on the Norges Bank Investment Management podcast. “At Good Company”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is facing calls for his resignation after the release of the Gemini image generator did not go as planned.

Last month, the company paused the rollout of its AI tools after social media users said they generated images of people of color in historically inaccurate contexts.

As Business Insider recently reported, one Google executive said this was a “PR nightmare” and the company was scrambling to catch up with competitors' AI products. One senior Google engineer even said in an internal document leaked last year that Google is “not in a position to win this arms race.”

By contrast, Microsoft “controls the narrative when it comes to AI,” Wedbush Securities technology analyst Dan Ives said last year. Through his partnership with OpenAI, in which Microsoft invested billions of dollars, he was able to enjoy a “muscle-flexing” moment as he sought to quickly capitalize on ChatGPT's success.

We also launched an AI-powered productivity tool for Office and Excel called 365 Copilot.

But Microsoft's independently released text-to-image generator, Copilot Designer, also debuted about a year ago, but not without its problems.

Last week, Microsoft engineer Shane Jones wrote a letter to the FTC expressing concern that the tool generates “harmful content” that reflects sex, violence, and bigotry.

A day after Jones sent his letter, Nadella told a session at the World Bank's Global Digital Summit that tools to mitigate AI's “unintended problems” are not perfect.

Asked about the risks and concerns of AI and how they can be mitigated, Nadella said, “None of this is perfect. We're talking about new technology where there are adversarial attacks.” Ta.

Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

On February 28, Axel Springer, the parent company of Business Insider, joined 31 other media groups in filing a $2.3 billion lawsuit against Google in Dutch court, alleging losses caused by the company's advertising practices. I woke you up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/satya-nadella-google-default-winner-ai-race-microsoft-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos