Google Nest Cam adds these new features to Google Home for the web





Google has announced that in the coming days, NestCam users will be able to view and download recorded clips and scroll through event timelines on the new home.google.com web portal. You can view the live stream from here, but if you want to see what happened earlier, you'll need to visit the Google Home app.

The company also says it will offer the ability to create custom clips from recorded footage both on the web and in the app, eventually bringing the full functionality of Nest cameras to its platform. These features require a subscription to NestAware, which starts at $8 per month.

Google originally promised to bring webview to its cameras in 2021, but that didn't happen until 2022. After that, it was limited to live view, only for new Google Nest cameras, and required signing up for Google's public preview. The interface has now exited public preview and is available to everyone (although previews still exist as a way to try out new features like garage door detection before full rollout, you can opt-in here. Masu).

Older Nest Cam users (pre-2021) could watch live and recorded video on home.nest.com, but only saw live view in the Google interface. In either case, users can access the Nest or Google Home apps to view and download clips.

If you have both versions of the Nest cam, you're probably switching between the two apps and two web portals. You can view live streams from all cameras in the Google Home app, but recordings from older Nest Cams are searchable only in the Nest app, and newer Nest Cams are not available in the Nest app. This is both confusing and annoying.

Nest Cam users will now have both a larger screen and enhanced clip creation options. It's unclear which older Google Nest Cams will work (we've reached out to Google for clarification), but it appears likely all newer Google Nest Cams and older Nest Cams that have been migrated to the Google Home app will work. Picture-in-picture display is also planned for the web version of Google Home.

Additionally, the blog post says that a custom clips feature that allows you to select start and end times from your recordings and turn them into clips will be available on both the web and the Google Home app in the coming weeks. Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd generation), Google Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery powered), Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd generation), Google Nest Doorbell (battery powered), Google Nest Cam Indoor (1st generation) and Nest Cam Outdoor (1st generation).

Every time the Google Home app was improved, including a web interface, it was nearing the end of the Nest app. Perhaps the only thing this app still has going for it is that it's the only way to set up and control your Google Nest Protect smoke alarm.

