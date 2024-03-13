UK technology secretary Michelle Donnellan recommits to innovation, but her ambitions to achieve tech superpower status could be thwarted by her own political party





Michelle Donnellan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said on 16 January 2024 in a speech focused on how to encourage continued growth (known as scaling up) for fast-growing companies. The UK's main priorities for 2024 have been announced. While her recommendations are laudable, they do not take into account the wider context in which British innovation currently finds itself, and her recommendations come at one of the most politically charged periods in the Conservative leadership. This casts doubt on the feasibility of the plan.

Mr Donnellan reiterated his ambitions for the UK to become a global technology powerhouse by 2030 and sought to compete with the US for venture capital funding. To close the current gap, venture capitalists would need to invest an additional $5 billion per year to match the current level of investment as a share of GDP. This is in addition to her aim for the UK to account for at least half of all new unicorns created across Europe. To achieve this goal, Mr Donnellan has set out a number of new measures to foster an attractive UK base for businesses to build and scale.

A new forum to support startups

Mr Donnellan announced the creation of a new scale-up forum for founders and investors to provide their views to Whitehall on the biggest barriers for startups. The forum will also drive new scale-up support services offered to 20 of the most promising companies by matching them with leading UK investors. Mr Donnellan will kick this off with a series of events supported by the UK Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, the industry body and public policy advocate for the industry. This forum is certainly a strong step for Donnellans' plans. By her own admission, no one knows what business needs better than business.

Commitment to innovation

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a non-departmental public body, has also declared its ambition to work with InnovateUK, the UK's national innovation agency, to grow its business across the UK. They aim to reach 1 million innovators by the end of 2024. One way to achieve this is to streamline the funding process, allowing startups to access capital faster. However, UKRI is committed to helping businesses of all sizes invest in the innovation they need to scale. Overall, this was a good start in facilitating greater access to finance.

New legal and regulatory support services

A new regulatory support service will be established to help start-ups deal with the increasingly complex field of technology regulation. In doing so, Donnellan hopes to provide clarity and certainty for businesses to move forward. New regulatory support services could increase communication between start-ups and regulators, allowing regulators to better understand the impact of their rules and design regulations that foster innovation.

Data-driven scale-up planning

Mr Donnellan also decided to make data access a priority for the government, pledging to provide start-ups with access to the large amounts of high-quality data held by both local and central government.

This challenge will provide a major boost to business opportunities by leveraging the vast amount of public data held by governments. Large, high-quality datasets can be expensive to acquire, and low-quality data consumes man-hours and computing resources. By prioritizing government data access, companies are more likely to transition to data-driven solutions.

Initiatives for innovation promotion regulations

Mr Donnellan has formally endorsed the recommendations of the Regulatory Horizon Council, an independent expert panel that identifies the impact of technological innovation in the UK, and will review the recommendations to pursue an unapologetically ambitious regulatory approach. I promised. In their report, they expand the government's knowledge base on innovation-promoting regulations, provide relevant government departments with tools and resources to support start-up and scale-up, and work with relevant partners to improve regulatory understanding. We encourage deeper involvement and early involvement. problem. Mr Donnellan also vowed that the department would begin scaling up its policies to ensure timely support through tiering of policies. This means building new goals from those established in existing policies. By adopting this approach, Donnellan seeks to speed up the policy process to reflect the ever-changing industry landscape.

It's encouraging to see how much emphasis Mr. Donnellan places on the need for large-scale investment and innovation. But Mr Donnellan's ambitions for the UK to become a global tech powerhouse by 2030 are at risk from his own government, which continues to push forward technology-hostile legislation such as the IPA Amendment Bill and the Online Safety Act in the name of public safety. may be blocked by. Similar to America's old-fashioned approach to tobacco policy, which taxed tobacco while subsidizing agriculture, the UK has fallen into a similar trap with its technology policies, encouraging one and discouraging the other. appear. The UK will need to consider how this law will directly impact consumers and businesses, as well as how it will dilute its image overseas as an attractive hub for technology. Regulators want a regulatory environment that supports innovation, highlighting the need for the UK Government to consider the Regulatory Vision Board's recommendations.

Overall, it is clear that Mr Donnellan is prioritizing UK-originated businesses and clearly moving away from the EU's approach to digital regulation. The UK has already expanded its technology product offering since 2010, with a reported 13.5 billion in funding brought to UK startups in 2021. Also, the number of unicorn companies increased from 8 to 81 in 10 years. Continuing to invest in start-ups and scale-ups by providing easier growth paths will have a long-term beneficial impact on innovation in the UK and help support the UK's ambitions to become a global technology superpower. will open.

Image credit: DSIT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datainnovation.org/2024/03/uk-tech-secretary-michelle-donelan-recommits-to-innovation-but-her-ambition-to-achieve-tech-superpower-status-may-be-hindered-by-her-own-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos