Innovation beats Weaver to win second state title | Sports





The Innovation Ravens, who will face Weaver for the fourth time this season for a berth in the Farmington D-IV state championship, defeated their fellow Capital Region Athletic League opponent for the fourth time this season.

Innovation, led by junior Ibrahim Siddiq (18 points, 19 rebounds), senior Amari Cruz (21 points) and senior Jamal Clive (17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists), defeated the Weaver Beavers in the semifinals. won 83-59. round of the D-IV state tournament Tuesday night at Farmington High School. The Weavers' leading scorer was sophomore Jakai Perry, with senior Madden Cupp adding 13 points in the loss.

After the win against a familiar CRAL opponent, Siddiq and Cruz talked about what it means to them to play for a state title. Both said it felt surreal to play at Mohegan Sun this weekend and that it was a goal they had set in motion since entering high school.

It's really exciting, I've never been to Mohegan Sun, Siddiq said. Going there for the first time will be great. Last year we lost in the quarterfinals and didn't have a chance to come here. It feels so good.

It feels great. Cruz said he's wanted this since his freshman year. It's surreal that something like this could happen.

Tuesday's win was the fourth time Innovation has defeated Weaver this season, accounting for four of the Beavers' six losses after a 20-6 season. Innovation (24-2) won the regular season series, defeating Weaver for the third time (60-40) to claim the Capital Region Athletic League (CRAL) conference title and head into Tuesday's semifinal game. is.

Innovation head coach Matthew Rance said the team didn't talk about it much this season, but they knew their goal was to compete and win a state championship. He is excited about the opportunity for his team to win the state championship for the second time in school history.

Lance said he's very excited for them since losing in the quarterfinals last year, and that's stayed with them. There wasn't much talk about it this year, but last year they had a goal of winning the state championship. We already knew that was our goal this year, but we didn't talk about it. Our focus was on what we needed to do to get better. We didn't say it, but we knew this was their goal all season.

After the score was tied 12-12 with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, Innovation began scoring at a relentless pace. Boosted by several goals from Siddiq, the Ravens outscored Weaver 14-4 and entered the second quarter with a 10-point lead, 26-16, with three minutes remaining. Siddiq scored 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams continued to play evenly, with Innovation scoring 14 points on Jamal Clive's 3-pointer to take a 39-25 lead with 3:15 left in the first half. Similar to the last CRAL Championship matchup, Weaver fought well in the first half, finishing the quarter on an 8-0 run and cutting Innovations' lead to six points by halftime. Weaver freshman Shaheim Wilson scored six points on target for the Beavers, and sophomore Jakai Perry added five points.

Innovation took over the game in the third quarter after leading by just six points at halftime. Weaver got on the scoreboard first and after a four-point game, Innovation scored the next 15 straight points to take a 54-35 lead. Cruz had eight points for Innovation and Jamal Clive had six points during that time. From there they never looked back.

Similar to their previous matchup with Weaver, Innovation took over in the third quarter of a hard-fought first half. Cruz, playing for the fourth time this season, credited Weaver's aggressiveness for getting off to a strong start against Innovation. He also said teams tend to play their best basketball when faced with adversity.

They're just like us, aggressive and want to win, Cruz said. I couldn't fold it when we were together. That's what separates us from most teams, we don't give up on each other. We remain trapped in each other, no one wants that feeling to cry, so that feeling starts in this moment, when we have our backs against the wall, that's what we is when you play your best basketball.

Leading by 24 points in the third quarter, the Ravens outscored the Beavers 24-7 and entered the final quarter with a 63-40 lead.

Innovation continued to score like wildfire, adding another 20 points in the final quarter. Weaver never had a problem coming back, as a balanced attack with six different scorers erased any Beavers chances. Innovation won by 23 points, its second biggest win over Weaver this season.

Following the semifinal victory, Innovation will play Cheney Tech for the D-IV state title this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena. Cheyney Tech advanced to the state championship by defeating Wheeler 60-43 in the semifinals.

Lance said he doesn't plan on changing anything in the game plan as the team prepares for Cheney Tech. Instead, teams focus on the details and what they can improve within their control.

Lance said he plans to continue improving defensively. I will continue to work on what I need to work on. We have to stick to what we're doing. We have to improve our communication, all the things we can control and improve. That becomes stressful. I love the identity of this team, I love who we are, but we can still fix little things that would make a world of difference at this stage.

