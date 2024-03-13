Google Cloud brings Vertex AI Search and updated MedLM capabilities to HIMSS 2024





This week at HIMSS 2024, Google Cloud announced several new AI tools aimed at using generative AI to improve patient outcomes.

One of the new tools is called Vertex AI Search and is designed to build better assistive technology and reduce administrative burden for physicians and healthcare providers. First enhanced this fall, Vertex AI Search includes medically tailored search capabilities for electronic medical records, giving clinicians access to the most relevant data.

The idea is to help doctors make decisions faster without having to click through hundreds of pages of notes or “switch between different screens and applications,” according to a press release from the tech giant. It is said that

“Not all generative AI is created equal, and the risks are particularly high in healthcare,” Aasima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud, said in a statement. “Healthcare organizations need enterprise-grade artificial AI solutions based on real data.”

Google Cloud cited the financial burden of healthcare management costs as a driver for the new tool, as healthcare management costs reach up to $60 billion annually.

Vertex AI Search also allows doctors to ask the system questions about a patient's medical history.

“Vertex AI Search for Healthcare is already helping healthcare organizations improve the overall quality of patient care by helping clinicians ensure they have the right information and insights at the right time to make decisions and improve the overall quality of patient care. We are making a difference,” said Mr.

Richard Clark, Highmark Health's chief data and analytics officer, said in a statement that the search tool “will enable us to provide more personalized and proactive care to our members.” added.

Google Cloud also announced two new features to MedLM, a family of foundational models designed for healthcare.

MedLM for Chest X-rays can classify chest X-rays and convert images into embeddings. This is used to train classification models in Vertex AI.

Another feature includes a task-specific API called “Condition Summary” that allows you to list patient conditions chronologically and provide a description of each condition.

Generative AI topped trend lists this week at conferences across South by Southwest and HIMSS, and GE Healthcare also announced several additional products and features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmm-online.com/home/channel/google-cloud-vertex-ai-search-updated-medlm-features-himss-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos