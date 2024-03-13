



Adobe's AI image creation tool, Firefly, repeats the same mistakes that Google's Gemini made controversial with inaccurate racial and ethnic depictions, a mistake tech companies are facing across the industry. It shows the challenges.

Last month, Google shut down its Gemini image creation tool after critics accused it of creating historically inaccurate images, such as depicting America's Founding Fathers as black and refusing to depict white people. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company was wrong about it.

Semafor's tests with Firefly replicated many of the same things that tripped up Gemini. Although the two services rely on similar techniques for creating images from written text, they are trained on completely different datasets. Adobe uses only stock or licensed images.

Adobe and Google also have different cultures. Adobe is a more traditionally structured company, but it has never been a hotbed of employee activity like Google. The common denominator is the core technology of image generation, and while companies can try to lock it in, there is no guaranteed way to do it.

I asked Firefly to create an image using a similar prompt, but this caused problems for Gemini. It produced black soldiers fighting for Nazi Germany in World War II. In scenes depicting the Founding Fathers and his 1787 Constitutional Convention, black men and women were inserted into roles. I asked him to create a cartoon character for an old white man, and he drew one, but he also gave me three others: a black man, a black woman, and a white woman. And yes, just like Gemini, I even drew a picture of a black Viking.

This type of result may be caused by racial bias, such as when certain groups of people want to avoid racial stereotypes, such as that doctors are not all white men, or that criminals do not fall into racial stereotypes. This is an attempt by model designers to ensure that stereotypes are avoided. But projecting these efforts into historical context has infuriated some on the right who see AI trying to rewrite history in line with today's politics.

Adobe's results show that this problem is not limited to one company or one type of model. And Adobe, more than most big tech companies, has tried to do everything by the book. The company trained its algorithms on stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content so that customers can use the tool without worrying about copyright infringement.

Adobe did not respond to a request for comment.

