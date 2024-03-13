Apple suddenly releases new details that will change the iPhone forever





If you thought things could go back to normal in the iPhone world with the release of the latest iPhone software, iOS 17.4, think again. Apple has announced new details about how the iPhone will change. In response to the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Apple's rule changes update how the app marketplace works on iPhone. These changes currently target EU residents, but governments around the world will be watching closely to see if they need to adopt similar laws. Watch this space.

Big changes are coming to iPhone faster than ever before.

Updates for March 13th are as follows. This post was first published on March 12, 2024.

Apple previously said that if you operate an app marketplace, you must allow submissions from other developers. Today's changes mean that a marketplace can choose to only offer apps from one developer.

Apple says it has provided more flexibility to developers distributing apps in the European Union (EU), including introducing a new way to distribute apps directly from developer websites.

If the developer agrees to the app's Alternative Terms Addendum, the app will have new options.

First, you can acquire alternative app marketplaces. Marketplaces may choose to offer a catalog of apps only from Marketplace developers.

Or you can link and purchase. This means that when directing users to complete a transaction for digital goods or services on an external web page, developers have a choice in how they design promotions, discounts, and other deals. Design templates from Apple are now optional and are optimized for major purchasing and promotional uses.

This is a big difference and gives developers more freedom in how they trade their digital products.

And within a few weeks, the biggest change yet will occur. Apple explains this as follows: Web distribution, which will be available in a software update later this spring, will allow certified developers to distribute their iOS apps to their EU users directly from their developer-owned website. Apple provides certified developers with access to APIs that make it easy to distribute apps from the web, integrate with system features, back up and restore user apps, and more.

It's hard to understand how big of a change this is. Previously, you could download progressive web apps, but you had to get the proper apps only from the App Store.

This change will allow EU users to visit the website and click on the download link. The iPhone situation is rapidly evolving.

Updated on March 13th. Evidence that DMA's latest changes to the iPhone are having an immediate impact was provided by the browser company today.

Brave, which bills itself as a user-first browser, says it has seen a spike in iPhone installations since the iOS 17.4 update went live. In his post on X, Brave said, “Why have Apple and Google made it difficult to switch the default browser for years?” Because it's a powerful way to block competitors. Look what happened to Brave installations on iPhones in the EU when Apple rolled out a new default browser selection screen on his March 6th.

It also published a graph showing that the number of daily installs jumped from about 7,000 to 8,000 in late January to 11,000 as soon as iOS 17.4 was released.

That's because one of the elements Apple added to comply with the law is a new splash screen that users see the first time they open Safari after installing an update. For the first time, Apple has provided a list of the most downloaded browsers in random order for users to choose from.

And, as you know, these requirements are currently EU-specific, but other countries may implement similar changes in the future.

