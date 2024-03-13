US TikTok ban could boost Meta's advertising advantage, but Google and YouTube could benefit as well





Analysis: As presidential candidate Donald Trump says banning TikTok will help Facebook, preliminary analysis suggests Meta will also benefit, but so will YouTube and Google. There is.

Our analysis (not an official forecast) shows that Meta would get between 22.5% and 27.5% of US ad revenue if TikTok were banned from the country. The higher number assumes that a large portion of TikToks' U.S. ad revenue is reallocated, while the lower number assumes a reallocation rate of about 75%. This is expected to increase Meta's advertising revenue by $1.94 billion to $2.38 billion in 2025. Additionally, the company's 2025 ad revenue will increase by 15.16% to 16.4% year over year, as opposed to the 10.85% increase currently on track. for. Based on this estimate, YouTube would earn an additional $1.24 billion to $1.53 billion. Considering that between $410 million and $500 million of TikTok's ad revenue goes into Google's display and search business, YouTube and Google's parent companies will lose $1.74 billion if TikTok exits the U.S. market. You can get a net profit of $1.94 billion from the dollar. Other social players such as X, Pinterest, Snap, and LinkedInall are in a similar position. You will still get benefits, but to a much lesser extent. The same goes for connected TVs and retail media players like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Walmart.

Why Meta Benefits: Banning TikTok will reduce competition in the social media space, especially in the video content space. Reduced competition could allow Meta to strengthen its market share and exercise greater pricing power over its advertising inventory.

It stands to reason that Facebook and Instagram can expect an increase in ad revenue and CPMs if TikTok is banned in the US. TikTok's user base, especially young people, is highly interested. If TikTok is banned, these users will turn to alternative platforms for content consumption and social interaction. Instagram could naturally benefit from this transition, with increased user engagement and time spent thanks to Reels. Advertisers targeting TikTok's audience will need to reallocate their digital advertising budgets. Facebook and Instagram, with their huge user bases and advanced ad targeting capabilities, will be one of the leading choices for these advertisers. This may increase the demand for advertising space on Meta's platform and increase CPMs. TikTok's absence could draw more content creators and influencers to Meta's platform, further increasing user engagement and making the platform more attractive to advertisers.

Yes, but it is important to consider factors that may moderate these potential benefits.

User and advertiser migration does not occur automatically. Your content consumption and creation preferences may not perfectly match the features and user experience of Facebook and Instagram. If TikTok is removed from the US market, major streaming services will definitely spend more time on it. If Meta is seen to benefit from a ban on TikTok, it could lead to increased regulatory scrutiny, especially given ongoing concerns about competition and monopolistic practices in the tech industry. Other platforms may emerge or adapt to fill the gap left by TikTok, potentially diminishing the benefits to Meta.

Conclusion: While there is good reason to think that Meta's Facebook and Instagram can expect to see an increase in ad revenue and CPM following a hypothetical TikTok ban in the US, the actual outcome will depend on various market, regulatory and competitive responses. It will depend on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insiderintelligence.com/content/us-tiktok-ban-could-fuel-meta-s-advertising-dominance-but-google-youtube-stand-benefit-well The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos