Big Sur AI raises $6.9 million and announces launch of AI sales agent for e-commerce merchants — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





AI Sales Agent aims to help sellers increase sales through higher conversion rates and larger order sizes, while helping shoppers make informed purchasing decisions with ease.

Now available to all sellers on the Shopify platform.

Big Sur AI's early adopters and design partners include brands from a variety of sectors, including Rad Power Bikes and Wyze.

said Stephanie Roberts, CFO of Rad Power Bikes. Our experience with Big Sur AI was great. We are impressed with the pilot results, which showed a significant increase in sales.

Purchasing an electric bike is a big decision for our customers. We have different models with different features, and the real-time assistance facilitated by Big Sur AI's solutions has helped us convert browsers into buyers.

Another important difference is the level of customer service. It was wonderful. Their focus on innovation and customer service reflects our own values.

Dave Crosby, co-founder and CMO of Wyze, said: “Over the past few months, Big Sur AI has been a great partner for us to deliver real business impact.” Their product is easy to integrate, and their team is very responsive to our input as a design partner. It's sensitive.

There's a lot of talk about AI in the retail industry, but their product stands out from other AI products we've tested. Since we started our partnership, we've seen a noticeable improvement in site conversions and customer experience.

“Our goal is to overcome the complexities of AI and create intuitive products that have a real impact on today's merchants,” said Vinod Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO of Big Sur AI. says.

In an environment where retailers and brands prioritize profitability, the company was a trusted technology partner, deploying advanced AI to drive sales and reduce costs.

Lightspeed is the perfect partner for us on this journey. Thanks to them, we were able to assemble a great team, including former senior Google and Meta employees, to help us accomplish our mission.

Big Sur AI was founded in 2023 by former Google executives Ramachandran and Arnaud Weber. Together, they helped build a variety of consumer and advertising products across Chrome, Android, advertising, and Google Shopping.

They say they saw an opportunity to redefine the merchant and shopper experience for the AI ​​era and founded the company to ensure these advances benefit all merchants. .

