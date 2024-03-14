House passes bill to ban TikTok in US, sends to Senate





The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would force TikTok to separate from its parent company or face a nationwide ban, but the blitzkrieg comes as years of negotiations over the platform's fate have failed. It suddenly came true after the end of .

The bill, which passed 352-65, is a sweeping bipartisan rebuke of the popular video-sharing app and addresses allegations that TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance poses a national security risk. This is an attempt to do so.

Lawmakers have introduced proposals for years to try to restrict business operations in the United States, but they have had limited traction. But lawmakers say the Biden administration is expanding its support for the effort, as well as concerns about TikTok's potential to influence U.S. politics, which grew after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. It is said that these long behind-the-scenes deliberations have been accelerated by the combination of these two issues.

Rep. Cathy Castor (D-Fla.) said private briefings from national security and law enforcement officials, including a classified hearing last week, are encouraging Congress to finally act to take a stand against TikTok. He said it served as an inspiration. Energy and Commerce Committee. It is unclear whether any new evidence against the company has surfaced during these meetings with the FBI, Department of Justice, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Supporters of the new House movement sped the bill from introduction to floor vote in just eight days, undaunted by massive lobbying efforts from TikTok. TikTok encouraged users to voice their opposition to the bill with an in-app pop. It posted a message and dispatched CEO Shou Zi Chew to rally support for opposition in the Senate this week.

We've been working with stakeholders on this particular issue for several months after the last attempt, and that's part of why the vote was so large, said one of the bill's sponsors. said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthy (D-Ill.).

The bill's fate now rests in the Senate, where it received two major endorsements Wednesday, but major opposition could bring the effort to a shocking halt. Some senators feared the bill would violate the free expression rights of millions of Americans and could violate the Constitution by explicitly targeting companies operating in the United States. has been expressed.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), whose committee introduced the TikTok bill just days ago, told reporters that today's overwhelming vote sends a strong signal that the Senate needs to act. Yes, he said.

TikTok is incorporated in the U.S. and headquartered in Los Angeles, but its relationship with Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance means that the app could be used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans or influence Americans' political interests. It has long raised concerns that it could be weaponized to form views. TikTok insists it has never shared U.S. user data with China, and critics have yet to provide evidence to the contrary. TikTok also disputes claims of foreign interference or influence.

But that assurance failed to reassure many members of Congress. TikTok has been unable to reach an agreement to allay concerns from national security officials fueling the effort in Congress.

TikTok on Wednesday slammed the House of Representatives' secret discussions on the bill's future, saying in a statement that the bill stalled for one reason: the ban.

The company said in a social media post that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to the voices of voters, and the impact on the economy, the 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our services. “We hope you will recognize this,” the company said in a social media post.

Lawmakers announced several proposals last year aimed at giving the federal government more power to restrict TikTok and other apps that have been linked to America's adversaries. Last March, members of Congress convened TikTok's CEO for a controversial hearing in an effort to build momentum for a lawsuit against the company.

The push comes after backlash from liberal Democrats who say it violates free speech rights and Republicans who say it would give the federal government excessive power to ban or censor digital services. , it looked like it was going to disappear.

The dynamics suddenly shifted last week after leaders of key House committees announced they had reached agreement on a new bill targeting TikTok.

This didn't happen overnight. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said this is something we've been working on for quite some time.

Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the leader of the Select Committee on China, previously introduced a separate bill targeting TikTok, but it stalled over constitutional concerns. Ta. The Commerce Committee last week gave the Gallagher-Krishnamoorthi-led bill the green light, moving it forward just two days after it was introduced, a precedent for a bill targeting tech companies. It's a pace without.

Krishnamoorthi and other members, including fellow Democrat Jared Moskowitz of Florida, said the platform's role in online discussions about Hamas attacks on Israel helped galvanize support. Since Oct. 7, we've seen all kinds of misinformation spread, Moskowitz said.

Lawmakers have accused the platform of stirring up anti-Israel sentiment. The Washington Post reported last year that while hashtags associated with both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian sentiments are often used to criticize these movements, TikTok's opaque algorithms and metrics may It has proven difficult to determine the scale of

It was not immediately clear what information about the companies' practices surfaced during the closed session, but other members said they had serious concerns about the bill's impact on privacy, competition and free speech. Stated.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticized Congress for rushing through the bill, saying she had not heard the proper rationale.

Laws are rarely enacted with such urgency, she said in an interview. We don't have sufficient answers as to what is driving this urgency.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York spoke to reporters on March 13 after the House passed a bill that would force TikTok to separate from its parent company. (Video: Washington Post)

Rep. Jim Himes (Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said lawmakers should focus on passing privacy protections for all companies. He said it's a bit insane for companies to start threatening to shut down their platforms when they can't even take action to pass a federal privacy law.

Lawmakers have tried and failed for years to pass legislation cracking down on tech companies' privacy and content moderation practices and alleged anticompetitive misconduct.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on the House Antitrust Committee spent more than two years researching and crafting legislation aimed at prohibiting big tech companies from crushing their competitors before adding any legislation in 2021. spent.

Meanwhile, senators held a number of hearings on children's online safety after a Facebook whistleblower came forward with allegations of corporate wrongdoing, and key committees set new guardrails for children. It took until the following year to adopt a pair of proposals for expansion.

Frances Haugen obtained thousands of Facebook documents: This is how she did it

The recent House salvo against TikTok moved much more quickly, marking the first time Congress has approved legislation that could lead to a ban on the platform across the United States.

Over the past week, TikTok has launched an aggressive push to block consideration of the bill in the House of Representatives, directly urging users in the U.S. to contact their representatives and object with pop-up messages. This tactic flooded Congressional offices with calls, sometimes forcing the office to hang up. But House leaders were also furious, accusing the company of using its vast powers to subvert parliamentary debate over its future.

Gallagher said Wednesday that TikTok's ability to shape public opinion has proven to be a point for many members who may have previously been resistant. TikTok said last week that it was shameful for members of Congress to complain about hearing from their constituents.

Some Silicon Valley officials supported the bill, reflecting growing hostility toward China across the industry. Keith Lavoie, managing director of Khosla Ventures and one of the most prominent Republicans in the tech industry, said that he is a member of Republican candidates and Republican-run leadership PACs (or I posted on X that I would never fund the NRSC).

The bill lacks a companion measure in the Senate, where lawmakers have been pushing competing approaches for months to address concerns about apps seen as security threats. This dynamic suggests that the path through there could be tougher and perhaps slower.

But Wednesday's House vote appears to brighten the Senate's prospects, with two leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee throwing their weight behind the bill.

We are encouraged by the strong bipartisan vote in the House today, with Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Va.) passing this bill in the Senate and signing it into law. We look forward to working together to make this a reality. -Florida) Commission Chairman and Vice Chairman said in a joint statement.

Lawmakers have floated a number of other approaches, including unreleased legislation from Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and separate proposals from Messrs. Warner and Rubio, but House leadership has None of them seem to have gained widespread support until the opinion piece was published. Latest suggestions from last week.

The House bill combines aspects of previous bills, explicitly targeting TikTok and its parent company, while also creating a new mechanism for the federal government to ban apps with ties to nations considered foreign enemies. It is something to give. If ByteDance refuses to spin off TikTok, the bill would require app store providers to stop carrying the platform, effectively potentially shutting down the company's U.S. operations.

Mr. Biden and his campaign opponent, former President Donald Trump, have taken conflicting public positions on the issue, with Mr. Biden supporting it and Mr. Trump expressing opposition to the prospect of a ban. There is.

Why President Trump opposes banning TikTok

The House quickly rejected the bill, but in the Senate, a single senator could hold up the bill, potentially preventing speedy consideration on the floor, and Steppe Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has already They have indicated their intention to consider it.

Another hurdle is that the two senators most likely to decide the bill's fate have not yet rallied behind it or agreed to take it up.

Cantwell said the committee would likely need to approve the new bill, but he told reporters Tuesday that he would love to work with his colleagues to see if they can get something that would pass in court. he said. Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York issued a short statement after Wednesday's vote, saying the Senate would consider the bill once it is introduced by the House.

Ellen Nakashima, Will Oremus, Drew Harwell and Elizabeth Dwoskin contributed to this report.

