Interlune says it has raised millions of dollars to mine helium-3 on the moon





Nearly a decade ago, Congress passed a law giving private U.S. space companies rights to resources mined on celestial bodies, including the moon.

Now there's a private venture trying to do just that.

Interloon, the company founded by two former executives from Jeff Bezos' space venture Blue Origin and an Apollo astronaut, raised $18 million on Wednesday to develop technology to extract and transport materials. It was announced that it was inside. I'm back from the moon. (Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

Specifically, Interlune focuses on helium-3. Helium-3 is a stable isotope that is rare on Earth but abundant on the moon, and could be used to fuel fusion reactors as well as help power the quantum computing industry. The Seattle-based company has been working on the technology for about four years. This comes as the commercial sector works with NASA toward the goal of building a permanent presence on and around the moon.

Earlier this year, two commercial spacecraft attempted to land on the moon as part of a NASA program aimed at delivering equipment, experiments, and eventually cargo and rovers to the moon's surface. The first attempt by Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic suffered a fuel leak and failed to reach the moon. The second time, by a Houston-based Intuitive machine, landed on the moon, but landed too quickly and fell. Still, it was the first American spacecraft to soft-land on the moon in more than 50 years, and the first commercial vehicle to accomplish the feat.

NASA is planning additional missions next year, which it says will not only pave the way for humans to return to the moon, but also help private industry begin commercial operations there.

Rob Meyerson, former president of Blue Origin, co-founded Interlune with Gary Rye, another former Blue Origin executive, and Harrison Schmidt, a geologist who flew to the moon on Apollo 17. . The founding team also includes space industry executive Indra Hornsby. and James Antifaev.

Meyerson said in an interview that the company intends to collect, return and sell lunar resources for the first time, testing the 2015 law. There is a huge demand for helium-3 in the quantum computing industry, where some of its systems need to operate at extremely low temperatures, and Interlune already has customers willing to buy the lunar resource in bulk, he said. .

We intend to commercialize, serve and support those customers first, he said.

NASA may also be interested in becoming a customer. In 2020, the agency announced it was looking for companies to collect and sell lunar rock and soil to NASA as part of a technology development program that will eventually help astronauts live on Earth.

Then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet that the agency wanted to establish regulatory certainty for the extraction and trade of space resources.

NASA also said it is in a space race to the moon with China. Both focus on the moon's south pole, where water exists in the form of ice in permanently shadowed craters. But China has also said it is interested in extracting other resources, including helium-3, which it said was found in samples returned from the moon in 2020.

Interloon plans to conduct an exploration mission as early as 2026, using commercial rockets and spacecraft-borne harvesters to reach regions of the moon where large amounts of helium-3 are believed to exist. I plan to fly it. Once there, it will dig into the lunar soil, or regolith, as it is known, and use a spectrometer to measure the amount of helium-3 it has collected. The goal, Lai said in an interview, was to obtain data.

If that goes as planned, the company hopes to launch another mission in 2028 that will be an end-to-end demonstration of the entire operation, Rai said. This would require sending a collection device to the moon, scooping up the regolith, and using the processing device to separate the helium-3. A small amount goes back to the customer and goes into their hands. The aim is to start full-scale operation by 2030.

But going to the moon is difficult and expensive. Even more so when setting up a mining operation and taking the product home. For Interlune to be successful, it will need to rely on many launches and technologies that don't yet exist, such as a lunar rover that traverses the surface to mine regolith.

But Meyerson said Interlune has a chance of success due to increased demand for helium-3 in recent years and advances in space transportation and technology.

Interune has developed an extraction technology that is small, lightweight and doesn't require a lot of electricity, making it easier to transport to and operate on the moon, he said.

The company also hopes that as more private space ventures partner with NASA to begin flights to the moon, much like SpaceX currently transports crew and cargo to the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit, I'm betting that deliveries to or from the surface will become more common.

We're just starting this operational cadence, and we're actually building an entire industrial base around going to the moon, Meyerson said.

The company's funding round was led by venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, whose founder and general partner Alexis Ohanian said the space sector has become much more attractive to investors. I think we can now talk about the space economy with a straight face, and some of the smartest people on the planet are making such efforts, he said.

It's primarily a company like SpaceX, which flies its reusable Falcon 9 rocket at unprecedented speeds and is working on the next-generation Starship rocket that NASA plans to use to carry astronauts to the moon. He said it's all thanks to the companies.

Ohanian said he has seen technology make such great strides. Obviously, what SpaceX has done is really validated what a private company can do in this space and really demonstrated an incredible business model. And, frankly, that opens the door for funds like us to say, “Yeah, why not?'' We weren't just investing in space, but we thought it made sense to make a really ambitious bet like this on a technology that could potentially create tremendous value. I feel it. It's a risk, but we have great appetite for it.

He said he knows it could take years, or even longer, for lunar mining operations to become profitable. But he said he's comfortable waiting a decade or more to see those benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/03/13/moon-mining-plans-interlune/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos