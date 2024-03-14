Genius' deal with WNBA brings big changes to women's sports





Well, everyone, it's finally done. This weekend I cleaned out and organized my garage. Now I'm going to start transitioning into full dad mode. It features a meticulous tool area with an irritating aspect for those who don't respect the space.

When Nancy Hensley spoke to me last week, she had just returned from a flight home from Italy. Mercury 13's head of innovation, a longtime technologist who rose to become chief digital officer for IBM Data and her AI, came to celebrate. The group, which is introducing a multi-club ownership model in women's football, has acquired its first club control with FC Como Women.

During that trip, news broke about the WNBA's deal with Genius Sports. With the help of Second Spectrum optical tracking cameras, the WNBA becomes the first U.S. women's league to have access to such detailed metrics. As Zoomph CEO Amir Zonozi put it, it's like “taking out your computer and inserting your new girlfriend's Nvidia graphics card.”

The new partnership is a groundbreaking moment and comes at the perfect time with Caitlin Clark's impending professional career. It also sets a new sea level for women's sport and impacts the way we understand the game across different touchpoints. And finally, like many aspects of women's sport, the ecosystem can be nurtured rather than ignored.

“The lack of data is really holding back the explosive growth of a lot of things that are happening in women's sports,” Hensley told SBJ. “And we're looking at all the growth metrics.”

Access the archive

Historical data is huge, Hensley said, because it provides the ability to create more sophisticated data models. She pointed to her recent experience as chief marketing and product officer at Stats Perform. Some of the company's data dates back to the 1800s. Women's soccer and other sports are still building historical statistics after wandering through a “data-challenged” industry.

Hensley uses some examples from soccer. Como Women play in Serie A. Serie A, which will not be fully recognized as a professional women's league until the 2022-23 season, dates back to the 1960s. And even for the best player in the world like Australia/Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, you'd be hard-pressed to find videos of her goals (and other stats) early in her career. Hensley insists that doesn't happen to male stars around the world or in America.

Hensley said this made it difficult to develop and maintain analytics at the team level. Zonozi and Zoomph have seen this situation exacerbated by the limited resources of women's sports business intelligence teams here in the United States.

please show me the numbers

Zoomph uses social listening and computer vision to measure the value of sponsorships through social media and broadcasts. The company works with more than 160 clients in the sports sector, including the LPGA, Angel City FC, WWE, Commanders, Warriors, LAFC, NASCAR, Wasserman, and more. Zoonozi said Zoomph began monitoring women's sports in 2020 and quickly realized that its fan base was hungry for all kinds of analysis. Those fans are also highly supportive of the brands that feature in their favorite teams and leagues.

Outside of extreme locations like Angel City, which boasts an incredible BI team, front offices in women's sports simply didn't have the people or bandwidth to process more than the essential data, according to Zonozi. . That's why Zoomph produces reports on women's sports, Zonozi said, allowing the company to demonstrate its sponsorship analysis capabilities while also providing needed data for both college programs and well-resourced professional teams. It is said that it is now possible to provide

Hensley said implementing the WNBA-Genius data agreement league-wide is critical because of the competition at the team level. “At the team level, we're mostly in survival mode,” Hensley said.

Looking to the future

Many women's sports leagues in the U.S. are still young, so opportunities to watch games in the big spotlight have not existed until recent media deals, but this environment creates fans and an increasing number of spectators. Zonozi says he has become more dedicated and creative.

“There is no such thing as a lazy female sports fan,” Zonozi said. “They were born digitally. Tumblr is so fragmented that we had to interact from her Tumblr to connect.”

The agreement with Genius Sports will provide WNBA fans with broadcasts enhanced with 3D tracking analytics and the level of entertainment everyone has come to expect from men's sports games. The door is also open to further statistics regarding sports betting. It's worth noting that Genius Sports also created BetVision last year, which allows users of various sportsbook apps to bet during live streams of games.

Parity, a platform that connects female athletes and brands, published research last summer that showed there was an appetite for women's sports data.

Phillippa Thomson, Chief Data Scientist at Parity, recalled that new datasets require an infrastructure that delivers the right insights to the right consumers (fans, players/coaches, front office members, etc.). Let me. Building an understanding of context takes time.

“Humans are naturally good at understanding what is relevant and when,” Thomson says. “It’s more difficult to build machine learning and AI models that can do that. The same goes for analytics that are provided directly to players and coaches. What data is most impactful to you right now? Is that the case, and how can I most effectively communicate that?”

This new data flows through human resources, in-game management, and sports science decisions. And hopefully, it can lead to greater opportunities in sports data for women as well. Marilou McFarlane is the CEO of Women in Sports Tech. This nonprofit organization was founded in 2018, the same year her WiST Fellowship program was launched. Anna Resman was one of her early WiST Fellows and now she is her SVP/Strategy and Operations at Teamworks. It's a success story McFarlane hopes to continue telling.

“We really need to strengthen our talent pipeline,” MacFarlane said. “The sports fan base is so diverse that there is definitely a movement in the industry for employers who understand the value of an inclusive culture in terms of decision-making, innovation, and unbiased skill development. .”

Hensley feels that women's sports are already experiencing rapid growth and are just finding their next path to growth. “It's not because she didn't have the love of her fans,” Hensley said. She said, “We can fill the stands. We can sell out games. Broadcast revenue is up. Commercial revenue is up. [data] It's like the missing piece. ”

In the lead-up to this week's Players Championship, Comcast is debuting several broadcast enhancements within its Xfinity X1 TV platform, including integration with DraftKings, my colleague Rob Schaefer reports. The Spurs are deploying personalized generative AI and mixed reality as part of the fan experience for the two-game I-35 Series at Austin's Moody Center later this week, writes SBJ's Joe Lemire. ing. Tradable Bits adds its first Mexican sports client, signing a multi-year deal with Liga MX's Tigres to increase fan engagement for the soccer club. The final episode of SBJ's Tech Week highlighted his three main themes: AI, community, and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/SB-Blogs/Newsletter-Tech/2024/03/13.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos