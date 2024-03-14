



Equinix has named Google Cloud's Adaire Fox-Martin its new president and CEO, with a salary and stock incentives worth $36.5 million.

Equinix has selected Adair Foxmartin as its next president and chief executive officer, poaching the leader from his role as Google Cloud president of market development and giving the data center giant no later than June 17th to become its next president and CEO. The plan is to install it at the main office in Wood City. the company announced on Tuesday.

Charles Meyer, Equinix's current president and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman. In his statement, Meyer said AI is accelerating digital transformation, creating extraordinary demand for digital infrastructure and long-term opportunities for Equinix.

“Adaire's capabilities and experience will add deeply to our team and our culture, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers, accelerate our growth, and unlock the incredible power of Platform Equinix,” Myers said in a statement. I am confident that it will be useful.” I am grateful to the Board of Directors for supporting my desired transition schedule and am excited to assume the role of Executive Chairman and proactively help Adair expand its market leadership and leverage its vast global experience. I'm excited to be able to support you. ”

Fox-Martin has decades of leadership experience at leading companies in the technology industry, including SAP, where he was responsible for sales and service for more than 440,000 customers worldwide. Fox-Martin currently serves as Google Cloud's president of market development and head of Google Ireland, but he plans to retire soon, according to a statement posted on his LinkedIn profile.

After three very memorable years at Google Cloud, I will soon be taking on my next challenge. In a post on her profile, I'm excited to share that I'm joining the Equinix team as President and CEO.

Fox-Martin has been a member of Equinix's board of directors since 2020.

Her salary package includes $1 million annually and a 150% performance bonus. In addition, she will receive a sign-on bonus of up to $412,000, an initial stock award of $18 million, and an additional $17 million to account for certain stock awards she loses as a result of her departure from her previous employer. It's a schedule. In a regulatory filing, Equinix's employer wrote:

We are pleased to formalize the terms of employment in your new role as Chief Executive Officer and President of Equinix. We are really excited to have you join the Equinix team and look forward to working with you. Mr. Meyer wrote in his employment offer: Fox Martin signed on March 7th.

Mr. Myers joined Equinix in 2010 and was named CEO in 2018. During that time, he has overseen massive growth as he expands Platform Equinix into more than 70 markets in 33 countries. Since he joined the company, his revenue has increased six times, and he has also increased his stock value by more than $80 billion. Equinix said he will continue in his role as CEO until Fox-Martin takes up the corner office later in the second quarter.

As part of the management change, Peter Van Camp, currently Executive Chairman, will step back from his formal duties as a member of the Board of Directors and will assume the role of special advisor to the Board.

Equinix reported 2023 revenue of $8.188 billion. This was an increase of 13% year over year on an as-reported basis and 15% on a normalized constant currency basis. The company's stock price has risen about 28% over the past 12 months to $871.02 as of Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of $82.4 billion.

