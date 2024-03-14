Chinese police pledge to build new high-quality combat capabilities with technology aimed at preventing risks





Since then, state and city security forces have pledged to increase their use of big data to improve their ability to predict and prevent risks.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, these risks include telephone fraud, foreign gambling, political rumors, harmful online information, and subversive activities by domestic and foreign hostile forces.

During last week's annual parliamentary meeting, known as the 2nd session, Mr. Wang's deputy, Qi Yanjun, who is also Beijing's police chief, made rare remarks about public gatherings.

Qi told delegates from the capital that the Chinese government needs to be fully prepared to deal with all kinds of risks and challenges and adhere to the security last line of not holding large public gatherings. He said there is.

In an article in the Law Daily on Monday, Jiangxi provincial police chief Yuan Qinhua pledged to prioritize identifying and preventing political risks, especially online and in universities.

Yuan, who is also vice governor of Jiangxi province, said the eastern province will also double down on risk management of large-scale events and management of mental health services.

He said the state plans to regularly review risk factors as the military develops its hazard prevention system.

Song Jiayi, chief of police in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province, said last Thursday that the integration of data signals a systematic change from a passive police force to a proactive, proactive and smart comprehensive police force. He said that

Chinese provinces and cities are seeking efforts to integrate data into centralized systems to help police make more efficient and targeted decisions.

As part of a pilot project, police in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, monitored 494 cameras installed around residential premises in a central control room. They vowed Saturday to promote the model across the city.

Monitoring the moon?China brings surveillance camera network to space

China has the world's most sophisticated digital surveillance system for social media and the internet. You must register your real name and mobile phone number, and there are extensive camera networks on the streets.

As the country looks to high-tech innovations to pursue new quality production capabilities, it also looks to technological advances to achieve new quality combat capabilities in the security field.

Last year, the central government began a three-year push to establish a specialized innovation center, including major technology projects to combat wire fraud and drugs, and to support testing, wireless communications and government coordination.

Some regions, such as Shanghai and Zhejiang province, began developing digital portals for police operations before the national plan was rolled out last year.

Chinese security forces are also expanding their influence abroad, increasing security cooperation with African and Pacific island countries, providing training and equipment.

