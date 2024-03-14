Microsoft is introducing a new GPT-4 Turbo version to Copilot's free tier.Check out new features





Microsoft recently enhanced its artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot, by incorporating an advanced GPT-4 Turbo model into its free service tier. This move will allow free users to take advantage of his GPT-4 Turbo by setting Copilot to either Creative or Precise mode. This is a feature that was previously exclusive to Copilot Pro subscribers. However, Copilot Pro users can freely switch between GPT-4 Turbo and older AI models. Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, highlighted this new addition in a statement on social media platform X.

What's new in GPT-4 Turbo?

GPT-4 Turbo is known for its ability to process up to 128,000 tokens and provide text-to-speech functionality. This is the most capable version of the OpenAI model to date, trained on data available through April 2023. Microsoft's introduction of Copilot and its integration across a variety of platforms, including Windows 11, Bing, Microsoft 365, and Edge browsers, is intended to be seamless. Copilot's Pro tier, which integrates AI into the user experience, is priced at $20 per month and provides AI-powered additions to Office apps, as well as early access to new models and improved image creation tools. .

The development comes amid a broader trend of tech companies integrating generative AI into their products, following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Competitors such as Google, Samsung, and potentially Apple are exploring or implementing his AI capabilities in their products. OpenAI continues to innovate by enabling the creation of specialized AI applications, and competitors are also upgrading their AI chatbots.

After considerable work, GPT4-Turbo replaced GPT-4 in Copilot's free tier. Pro users can also choose the older model if they prefer (there is a toggle button).

Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 12, 2024

Speculation about the next version of OpenAI's model, GPT-4.5 Turbo, has been fueled by a now-deleted blog post from OpenAI's website, which claims it will outperform GPT-4 Turbo in terms of speed, accuracy, and scalability. It is suggested that it has been improved. This suggests that Microsoft may reserve his upcoming GPT-4.5 Turbo model for the Copilot Pro tier and continue to offer clear benefits to paying subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/microsoft-brings-new-gpt-4-turbo-version-to-copilot-free-tier-check-whats-new-421387-2024-03-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos