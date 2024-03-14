Elon Musk's giant Starship rocket launches again, what to expectExBulletin





SpaceX Starship stands on the launch pad ahead of its third flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, March 12, 2024.Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images .

The first time, it lost control, fell over, and exploded. The second time, a fire inside the ship triggered a self-destruct mechanism.

SpaceX will try to fly its giant rocket, Starship, again on Thursday. Company founder Elon Musk said he expected a launch attempt over the weekend. Final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration was issued by late Wednesday afternoon.

The company has made upgrades from previous attempts, and perhaps changed procedures, but it remains to be seen whether this will be the launch that proves the largest rocket in history can actually fly.

“It's often said that the third time is a blessing,” says Paulo Lozano, director of the Space Propulsion Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). But he added that launching a rocket as big as Starship is “not an easy task.”

“No one has done anything like this before on this scale,” he says.

Starship is a stainless steel monster. Standing nearly 400 feet tall, its first stage, known as “Super Heavy,” will be powered by his 33 Raptor engines, all of which must work together to lift it toward orbit.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes this giant machine could carry humans to the moon or Mars. The durable stainless steel construction makes it easy to reuse, at least in theory, and could significantly reduce the cost of launching satellites and personnel into orbit. NASA gave SpaceX billions of dollars to develop Starship as a lunar landing system capable of delivering astronauts to the moon's surface.

But before the starship can achieve these lofty ambitions, it must take flight. During its first test nearly a year ago, the spacecraft touched down, but in the process caused extensive damage to the launch pad, sending concrete and debris flying up to half a mile. Multiple engines in the first stage failed and the self-destruct system failed to properly destroy the rocket as it fell to Earth. It spun out of control for a few seconds and eventually broke apart.

A second flight in December was even more successful. The launch pad was not destroyed by his 33 engines and all ignited as expected. Starship also successfully separated from its booster at a given altitude. However, the booster was unable to properly reignite its engines and exploded before returning to the Gulf of Mexico. Starship's self-destruct system (enhanced after its first flight) also detonated before reaching the desired altitude.

Scott Manley, a popular YouTuber who closely follows Starship launches, said the second stage likely failed because it had too much fuel and oxidizer. To try to lose mass during spaceflight, he says, “it started giving up excess oxygen.” Unfortunately, it appears that highly flammable oxygen ignited in or around the rear of the rocket. “There was a fire there and oxygen leaked all over and the turbocharger started,” he says.

This time around, Manley said a few more changes have been made. Photos taken by rocket monitors near the scene show that fire extinguishing systems have been strengthened and oxygen release systems have been adjusted. “That probably solves that problem,” he said, but added, “There's no guarantee that we've solved all the problems.”

Starship also added additional tasks to its flight tests. It briefly attempts to open the payload bay door in orbit. The team will also conduct tests to see if propellant can be transferred from one fuel tank to another. Transferring fuel on both the Moon and Mars trips is important because the vehicle will need to fill up its tanks on both trips.

Lozano said transporting fuel is particularly difficult in space.

“All of these propellants have very high vapor pressures,” he says. In other words, when exposed to the vacuum of space, there is an “explosive decompression”. Even pumping fuel is difficult in zero gravity, Lozano said. This is because there is no force to push the fuel to the bottom of the tank where the pump would normally operate.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he says. “This is a new technology, but we believe it is technically possible.”

Finally, the starship will also attempt to reignite its Raptor engines before re-entering Earth's atmosphere. Manley and Lozano say they plan to closely monitor the process.

As Starship enters the atmosphere, “we need to protect it from a lot of heat,” Manley said. He said the bottom of the ship is covered with thermal protection tiles, but “they've been falling off with each test. So it remains to be seen whether we can actually maintain enough tiles on the starship.” -Entry . “

“If it comes back in one form, I think it will be a huge success,” Lozano says.

The flight test will take just over an hour in total, and if all goes well, the spacecraft will splash down in the Indian Ocean.

The launch is scheduled to take place around 8 a.m. Eastern time Thursday.

