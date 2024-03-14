Epic Games claims Apple should be held in contempt of court





top line

Epic Games is asking a federal judge to hold Apple in contempt of court for the company's failure to comply with a court order to link Apple's App Store to external payment options, according to a court filing Wednesday. Wednesday's court filing reveals the latest dispute between the two companies. Amid a years-long legal dispute.

A judge ordered Apple in 2021 to allow alternative in-app payment options.

SOPA Images/LightRocket (via Getty Images) Key facts

Epic Games has asked U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to hold Apple in contempt of court and order the company to fully comply with the 2021 ruling, according to a court filing in Oakland, California. .

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, said it would not be able to commercially link to alternative payment options after Apple imposed new guidelines and charged developers a 27% fee on some purchases. He claims to have made it unusable.

According to Epic Games, Apple's guidelines include new rules that prohibit developers from creating external links to alternative payment methods, as well as new rules that prevent users from using purchase options outside of the iOS system. The text is said to be included.

Apple filed a compliance notice on January 16 stating that it regulates external links to protect user privacy and security while maintaining the integrity of Apple's ecosystem.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What to watch out for

According to Reuters, Apple has until April 3rd to submit a formal response to Epic Games' request.

important quotes

Epic Games claims that Apple's so-called compliance is a sham, adding that the company's goal is to prevent the ultra-competitive fees it collects when purchasing digital goods and services from being limited by the purchase of substitutes. Ta.

Main background

Epic Games sued Apple in 2020, claiming that the company maintains a monopoly and stifles competition by banning third-party apps and game marketplaces on iOS devices. Rogers ruled in 2021 that Apple does not hold a monopoly on mobile games, but bans third-party app marketplaces and charges 30% fees within marketplaces. That was not legally recognized. Rogers also ruled that Apple violated California's unfair competition law after the company prohibited app developers from advertising alternative payment methods for their services. The Supreme Court declined to hear Apple's appeal in January, requiring the company to allow alternative in-app payment options.

References

Supreme Court rejects review of Apple and Epic Games antitrust appeal (Forbes)

Apple reverses suspension days after deleting Epic Games developer accounts (Forbes)

Apple terminates Epic Games developer account, claims Fortnite maker can't be trusted (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2024/03/13/epic-games-claims-apple-violated-app-store-ruling-requesting-contempt-order-for-sham-compliance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos