7,000 humpback whales die in the North Pacific in 10 years, blamed on 'clumps'





Around 7,000 humpback whales in the North Pacific may have starved to death due to the devastating effects of a marine heatwave, a new study has found.

Using 20 years of data, researchers found that a 20% decline in the humpback whale population in the North Pacific coincided with a marine heatwave called the “blob.” This phenomenon caused a record mass death of several seabird species in the area. world.

In the 20th century, the world's humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) population was under threat from commercial whaling. An estimated 31,865 humpback whales were killed between 1900 and 1976, reducing the humpback whale population in the North Pacific to an estimated 1,200 to 1,600 individuals when commercial hunting ended in 1976.

In the new study, published February 28 in the journal Royal Society Open Science, researchers used Happywhale, a database of thousands of photos of humpback whale tails submitted by researchers and the public. It uses automatic image recognition artificial intelligence (AI) created by. If the population recovers.

AI identified 30,484 humpback whales in 132,684 encounters from tail fluke photos.

Related: Kelping is a 'global phenomenon' sweeping the humpback world, scientists say

This data allowed the team to unravel population changes over the past 20 years. According to it, the population grew at an average annual rate of 5.9% from 2002 to 2012, indicating a positive recovery.

However, further analysis revealed that from 2012 to 2021, the number decreased significantly from approximately 33,488 to 26,662.

This decline coincided with the emergence of the “blob,” a body of water in the Pacific Ocean associated with climate change. When the blob was first discovered in 2013, ocean temperatures were 4 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (2.2 to 5.6 degrees Celsius) above average. According to Science magazine, the region has grown to cover 1.5 million square miles (4 million square kilometers) of ocean from the Gulf of Alaska to Mexico.

The blob, first discovered in 2013, caused ocean temperatures to rise by 4 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (2.2 to 5.6 degrees Celsius) above average.

The heatwave lasted for three years and caused toxic algae blooms, shifts in the distribution of fish species, numerous commercial fishing collisions, and the death of marine life. The Northeast Pacific returned to cooler conditions at the end of 2016.

Ted Cheeseman, co-founder and director of Happywhale and lead author of the study, said: “Warmer ocean temperatures are like a farm with fewer nutrients available to grow crops, resulting in less productivity.'' ,” he told Live Science in an email.

Marine heatwaves kill organisms at the bottom of the food chain, creating a domino effect that reduces the amount of food available to small and even large animals. ” We hope that whales can gain weight by eating krill, anchovies, and herring. Instead, the bait fish were starving,” Cheeseman said.

Concerns about the stability of humpback whale populations continue to grow as ocean temperatures rise due to climate change. “Today's extreme conditions may become normal in 20 years,” Cheeseman said. “If that happens, future heatwaves could truly make the ocean uninhabitable.”

