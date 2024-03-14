Microsoft Copilot now offers GPT-4 Turbo for free





Microsoft's artificial intelligence assistant Copilot has further enhanced its capabilities with a major upgrade to its free tier.

GPT-4 Turbo, the OpenAI model that powers Copilot's Pro tier, is now available to Copilot's free tier users. To access GPT-4 Turbo, Copilot must be set to Creative or Precise mode.

Users who subscribe to Copilot Pro will still have access to the GPT-4 Turbo model by default, but Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's CEO of advertising and web services, said in a post on X on Tuesday that those users can Said you can switch to the older model.

“For free users of Copilot in Creative mode, GPT-4 Turbo is powering that experience,” a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “A Copilot Pro user can turn his GPT-4 Turbo on and off in creative mode.”

GPT-4 Turbo is trained with data up to April 2023, can also handle text-to-speech prompts, and the context window can accept 128,000 tokens, the maximum amount offered by the GPT version. A token is a part of a word. The more tokens a model can accept, the more text a user can enter into the model, providing additional context and producing better results.

Microsoft launched Copilot last year to add AI across its platform. The AI ​​assistant is available online and is also built into Windows 11, the Bing search engine, Microsoft 365, and the Edge browser. Copilot's Pro level costs $20 per month and adds additional AI-powered features to Office apps, as well as priority access to new OpenAI models and enhanced image creation tools.

With the arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, technology companies everywhere are looking for ways to incorporate generative AI into their products. Google has been experimenting with integrating AI into search, and Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 smartphone with Host earlier this year. AI feature description. Apple has not announced any generative AI products yet, but said it believes there is a “huge opportunity” and is excited to see “what happens over the rest of this year.”

Meanwhile, OpenAI is currently allowing users to build their own AI apps. And its AI chatbot rivals, from Google Gemini to Anthropic's Claude, continue to upgrade their products.

Will GPT-4.5 turbo appear next?

It is unclear why Microsoft decided to introduce GPT-4 Turbo to the free Copilot tier. Microsoft intentionally offered more capable AI models in Copilot Pro to attract users to the paid version. By offering the same model in both free and premium tiers, users who want better GPT options and only subscribe to Copilot Pro may otherwise stick with the free version.

That said, Microsoft's decision may have some implications. OpenAI is rumored to be working on a new model called GPT-4.5 Turbo. The company has been tight-lipped about future iterations of GPT, but Reddit users posted earlier this week that OpenAI mistakenly posted a blog post claiming that GPT-4.5 Turbo “outperforms GPT-4 Turbo in speed, accuracy, and scalability.” I discovered that it was published.

The blog post was quickly removed from the OpenAI website, but it hints that an upgraded GPT model is coming soon. Also, if Microsoft really wants to differentiate the Copilot version by offering a better model in the paid version, then if a new model is launched, then the company could replace his GPT-4.5 Turbo with Copilot Pro It has also been suggested that they may be planning to introduce it in

