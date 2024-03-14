Google believes AI agents will infiltrate the video games we play





Google's latest AI agents are learning how to navigate the familiar space of gaming.

The tech giant announced new research on Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agents (SIMA) on Wednesday. This agent can follow instructions to perform video game tasks and play games never seen before.

But like Genie, which Google's AI research arm DeepMind discussed in a research paper published on February 23, SIMA is a research project.

“In the future, you might have agents like SIMA playing with you,” said Tim Hurley, a research engineer at DeepMind who co-led the project. “A collaborative agent who can talk and give instructions about various things in the game on the spot.”

DeepMind says one of the reasons it's interested in video games is because they're a great training ground for AI systems. AI companies hope that such research will help them “understand how AI systems can be more useful.”

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, the market has been flooded with generative AI tools from Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Meta, and Anthropic. More recently, generative AI has expanded beyond text to include images, video, music, and, of course, games, as tech companies seek to differentiate their products in the fast-growing sector.

Research goal

According to Hurley, SIMA is trained to do what it's told, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will win.

The researchers' primary question initially was whether the AI ​​agent could transfer skills between games, and how it would behave in games it had never played before.

“Those goals are provided by human users in unrestricted free-form natural language, and then [SIMA] “These video game environments just use a natural interface to the games,” Hurley said, “and the only way agents can observe these games is from a screen in real time.” said.

training

Researchers recorded images and keyboard and mouse inputs of human players and used imitation learning techniques to teach SIMA to play games like No Man's Sky, Eco, Teardown, and Goat Simulator just like humans. I taught you to do it.

They evaluated agents on 600 skills, including navigation (e.g., “turn left”), object interaction (e.g., “climb a ladder”), and menu use (e.g., “open map”), and found that SIMA's performance I found it to be better than the specialist.

“He can leverage concepts shared between games to learn better skills and learn how to better execute those instructions,” said Frederic Besse, research engineer at DeepMind. Masu. “Confirming positive transfer between matches is an important milestone for the study.”

However, SIMA is not perfect.

“All the mistakes we're seeing are related to a more detailed understanding,” Hurley said. “So if you ask an agent to cut down a tree in the Valheim game, the agent will go and cut down the tree, but you can't specify exactly which tree to cut down.”

He is reluctant to call SIMA's imperfections an “illusion.”

“What we see when an agent fails is not an illusion. The agent's behavior often appears intentional, but it is unable to perform the desired behavior,” he added. Ta.

“It’s a great practice area.”

Going forward, DeepMind plans to improve the performance of SIMA, including allowing agents to follow more detailed instructions, ultimately allowing them to “operate in as many environments as possible, achieve a variety of goals, and interact with users.” We would like to develop an AI system that can ” Besse said.

But it's not just human-agent communication in games.

“We believe that games and simulations in general are great training grounds for AI systems,” Besse said.

One reason for this is that games approximate the real world. They offer visual variety, along with a variety of settings, mechanics, and graphical styles. But they also share common themes, such as navigating complex spaces and interacting with objects, characters, and players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/google-sees-ai-agents-getting-into-the-video-games-we-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos