Google's Gen AI Search threatens publishers with $2 billion in annual ad revenue losses





Google launched its artificial intelligence-powered search engine, Search Generative Experience, in beta last May, leaving publishers scrambling to prepare for a major disruption to organic search traffic, according to media executives and the search industry. This could lead to a decline of 20% to 60%. Engine optimization experts were interviewed for this article.

A decrease in search traffic for publishers on the open web often translates into a decrease in digital advertising revenue. Mark McCallum, executive vice president of innovation at Raptive, estimates that at his current SGE, advertising revenue losses could reach up to $2 billion annually across the publishing industry.

Raptive, which sells ads for titles like Half Baked Harvest, MacRumors and Stereogumg, gets a significant percentage of its organic traffic from Google Search, McCallum said. The company did not provide details.

Once fully rolled out, SGE could reduce search traffic by 25% across its 5,000 publisher network, McCallum said. In the travel and family-related sector he had the least favorable result, with a 29% decline in traffic, while in the food sector he saw a 20% decline.

Meanwhile, other publishers are expecting search traffic to plummet by more than 60%, one publisher executive told ADWEEK, requesting anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

In response, publishers are preparing to counter the predicted impact on SGE traffic by re-engineering their SEO strategies, investing in content expertise, and diversifying their traffic.

Nicole Greene, vice president analyst at Gartner, said that advertising across Google properties and YouTube combined remains Google's largest source of revenue, and that Google can continue to design SGE to maximize this revenue. He says it's promising. Publishers are rethinking their structures, which are often focused on large investments and growth, and diversifying revenue streams beyond advertising into areas such as paid models and events, leveraging technology and consumer engagement. We need to strive to embrace change. This allows you to deliver content where consumers are most likely to be interested.

SGE is accessible to people in more than 120 countries, including the United States, India, and Japan, and Google's crawlers pull content from across the Internet to provide fact-based opinions. However, not all keywords have his SGE response. Search Engine Land, which surveyed 23 of his websites in the tech industry last September, reported that his total organic traffic was down 18% to 64%. A total of 1,242 high-impact keywords were identified across all 23 websites, of which 8% did not have his SGE.

Raptive conducted its first analysis last September by comparing Google's current search experience to SGE for the top 1,000 keywords driving traffic to its network of websites, and a follow-up analysis in February. It was carried out on Some keywords don't give me any SGE results, but some of his SGE responses contain links to the Raptive website. Conversely, for other keywords, links to Raptive websites were not included in the SGE results. Raptive calculated the expected average traffic loss using an internal program that calculates the expected click-through rate.

A Google spokesperson told ADWEEK that it's too early to estimate the traffic impact of the SGE experiment as the company continues to rapidly evolve its user experience and design, including how links are displayed. Prioritize an approach that sends valuable traffic to publishers and shows more links to their SGE-containing sites in searches than before, creating new opportunities for their content to be discovered.

But Raptive doesn't consider SGE results appearing above or in place of traditional organic links as a new opportunity for content to be discovered, McCollum said. says Mr.

Diversify your traffic and content expertise

Ad Marketplace Chief Product Officer Stephen Reed said publishers are increasingly looking to manage their intellectual property by legally defending and monetizing content.

A growing number of publishers, including The Associated Press, are entering into data licensing deals with OpenAI in exchange for compensation. Meanwhile, the New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over AI's use of copyrighted content.

Other publishers are also considering distribution options [their] Reed said content will be provided through contracts with OpenAI and other large language models.

Elsewhere, publishers are taking a pragmatic approach to editorial strategy, diversifying traffic from newsletters and subscriptions, and in some cases turning to their own generative AI chatbots to drive traffic. I'm investing.

According to CEO Greg Powell, a former Google employee, Money.com gets 40% of its traffic from Google searches. To ultimately increase traffic from his SGE, this publisher reworked the format of his website to include snippets of content developed in a Q&A format, answering people's questions related to his products and services. I am.

The idea is that Google might crawl it and incorporate it into SGE, Powell said.

Meanwhile, publishers with less editorial flexibility are looking to paid search and social advertising to drive traffic, McCollum said.

CollectiveMeasures' publisher clients are ready for mid-funnel SGE queries, such as product and service comparison questions. Since the traffic for top-level queries is expected to decrease, we aim to rank questions that SGE has not yet answered.

Katie Tweedy, associate director of SEO and content marketing at Collective Measurements, says it's important to try to participate in SGE results and rank what SGE doesn't show you.

In the end, it all depends on people's actions. In the SGE environment, ads will appear towards the bottom of the AI-generated response, unlike the current experience where sponsored ads typically appear at the top.

Powell said people may not click on ads as much, which will significantly cannibalize Google's revenue. I hypothesize that if Google would get much less benefit from displaying his SGE, then the SGE might not be displayed. [SGE] for that query.

