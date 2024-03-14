



Google's AI generator, known as Gemini, has accidentally revealed what's behind a deeply ingrained and twisted worldview meant to permeate culture.

Shortly after Gemini was released, users noticed that no matter what prompts they tried, they were unable to generate images of white people. Gemini also cannot decide whether pedophilia is wrong or not, and even changed the expression to describe someone who is attracted to minors. He also didn't know which was worse when asked whether he would choose Hitler or Elon Musk.

When specifically asked to show images of white people, Gemini said he was hesitant to do so because it could overshadow the accomplishments of people of color. Apparently, it feels oppressive to show only whiteness. But black Vikings and Asian Nazis represent fairness or something.

The bug spread quickly, and Google didn't have time to explain the issue in detail. They also suffered a loss of $90 billion due to Italy's feigned public trust.

This progressive attempt to rewrite history by digitally diminishing white people, codifying the language of sex offenders, and equating right-leaning leaders with fascist murderers is no coincidence.

They were just trying not to make it too obvious (or get caught). Slopes are slippery, friends. Let's be glad they can see it transparently before they deny it's happening.

Google apologized and said the mistakes were unintentional, and immediately disabled the ability to create images of people. It would be funny if this were a genuine mistake, but Big Tech is imbued with liberal bias (and increasingly drenched in Marxist soup), and always has been.

The CEOs and spokespeople of organizations like Google and Facebook always deny it, but those excuses disappear when you see their technology intentionally producing socialist propaganda. They are not going to solve the small problem of awakened political allegiance in the future, no matter how veiled the latest Gemini results are. we will keep this in mind.

Google is the most powerful technology company in history. And yet, despite having the best technical engineers in the world, they debuted Gemini in disastrous fashion. There's more to this than just a glitch.

In 100 years, we may not have accurate records of the tyrannical COVID-19 protocols or the events of 9/11.

Karl Marx wrote that the first battleground is to rewrite history.

Google is ready for battle. Attempts to remove accurate historical records and rewire language are frightening, given how easily digital documents, images, and records are already erased.

A smart hacker can delete stories and history that are only shared online, but these are the only places where our memories are stored today. As AI becomes a mechanism for summarizing the past, technological monopolies will dominate the narrative and the truth will inevitably be distorted.

In 100 years, we may not have accurate records of, say, the tyrannical coronavirus protocols or the events of 9/11. Deepfakes and heavily edited videos of political leaders are already circulating on the internet, so well hidden that it's hard to tell what's real and what's not.

Printing of photos has been canceled. We no longer keep handwritten diaries. History is vulnerable to the whims of hackers and viruses, and to the vulnerabilities of certain technologies we rely on as documents and digital heirlooms.

One day, this may all become a digital black space that cannot be verified or retrieved, as we rely on imperfect technology and biased information platforms dictated by agenda-driven rulers. yeah. Someday, when the platforms are replaced, I won't be able to log into my great-grandmother's Facebook account or her Dropbox. If you forget your password, you can retrieve your memories that you thought were safe in the cloud.

George Orwell wrote that the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and erase their understanding of history.

This frightening reality is upon us as AI rises in every area of ​​modern life. Engineers have wired Geminis technology to produce specific results. But our flawed human nature makes it nearly impossible to produce a show that is fair, accurate, and unbiased.

The worldview and belief systems of engineers will eventually be incorporated into the language of AI. Media more generally can also be biased, but at least we know who's reporting the news. In the case of AI, no one person is held accountable, and tech companies can mount plausible deniability under the guise of software issues or emerging technologies, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai did over the weekend. .

We should listen to the survivors of communist regimes that erased history in less sophisticated ways. Shi Van Fleet, who fled China after living in dangerous conditions under Mao Zedong's regime, said he sees the United States heading in that direction.

With AI, the history deletion process could be faster and perhaps more destructive than ever before.

