Digital competition law: new antitrust laws against big tech companies shouldn't stifle innovation: expert





The proposed Digital Competition Act will help curb potential antitrust behavior by big tech companies, but governments need to be wary of stifling innovation or making compliance difficult. said a regulatory affairs expert.

In a report released on Tuesday, a committee headed by Social Secretary Manoj Govil proposed a new antitrust law with an ex-ante framework to regulate big digital companies. Many big tech companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and Flipkart, had opposed such an idea in their submissions to the committee last year.

Improve your technical skills with high-value skills coursesCollege course offeringsWebsiteIndia Business SchoolISB Product ManagementSee IIM LucknowSee IIML Executive Program in FinTech, Banking and Applied Risk ManagementSee IIT DelhiData See IITD Certification Program in Science and Machine Learning The purpose of prior regulation is to prohibit the pursuit of certain practices. In the existing ex-post framework, violations are investigated after they occur. ETtech Explainer: What the proposed Digital Competition Act seeks to regulate

Much will depend on the details of the obligations imposed on large digital companies, experts said. According to the report and a draft bill prepared by a government committee, this obligation will be detailed in a sub-legislation after consultation with stakeholders.

Find stories that interest you The new law should apply only to systemically important digital enterprises (SSDEs) with a significant presence in India, and small and medium-sized enterprises should be excluded from it. suggested the panel. It said penalties for violations could reach 10% of a company's global turnover. Pankaj Agarwal, partner (IT advisory) at consulting firm Nangia & Company LLP, said the regulatory framework and self-reporting requirements proposed by the Digital Bill are: Natasha Trejariwala, a partner at law firm Desai & Diwanji, said the recommendations could impact not only product innovation and evolution by big tech companies, but also consumer choices. . .

Establishing new antitrust laws for large digital companies in addition to existing antitrust laws that cover all sectors (albeit in an ex post framework) could also lead to overregulation, the Financial Times said. the ministry added.

Unnati Agrawal, a partner at IndusLaw, said that the need for regulation and the unique realities of India's economy need to be balanced to avoid unintended consequences, so that consumers do not end up with a medicine that is worse than the disease. I asked for balance.

The New Delhi-based lawyer said that considering how the entry-level barrier has become very high for more digital players, especially in terms of how much data big companies are amassing. He stated that advance regulation is a need of the times.

Indian companies have mixed views

In submissions to a government committee last year, domestic companies such as Oyo, Zomato and Swiggy also balked at the pre-existing framework, with Zomato offering conditional support with clauses tailor-made to India's circumstances. It is said that they are offering. to the report. Some companies, such as Paytm and MakeMyTrip, have extended their support for such regulations.

Also Read | CCI orders probe into Zomato Swiggy for unfair pricing. NRAI's other allegations are hidden

Nasscom is in favor of this bill. The IT industry lobby said in a submission that the framework should focus on harm to competition and not create duplication by imposing privacy and data protection-related obligations.

The report stated that the designation of companies with prior obligations should be based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors. These obligations may not be mutually exclusive or have overriding effect. According to Nasscom, the ex-ante framework also imposes a legal obligation on the CCI to conduct market research before identifying core digital services or identifying specific acts/obligations in respect of identified digital services. It is said that it must be done.

Organizations such as All India Gaming Federation, Asian Travel Technology Industry Association, All India Traders Federation, Digital News Publishers Association, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, Indian Council for International Economic Relations Research, Newspaper Association of India, and Newspaper Association of India. The National Restaurant Association of India has approved a framework for systemically important digital intermediaries.

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) supported ex-ante regulation, but said the definition of a systemically important digital company needs to be carefully considered.

Apple India said it does not support ex-ante regulation and supports a light-touch regime that fosters innovation.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, believes further research needs to be observed and taken forward before rushing to adopt any variation of the (European Union) Digital Markets Act or other pre-existing frameworks currently under consideration. He said there was.

Some major technology companies, including Google, Apple and Meta, are already under investigation by India's competition regulator for allegedly abusing fair trade rules.

Google said it does not support ex-ante regulation except under certain conditions. The new regime needs to foster competition and innovation. Provide evidence-based justifications (e.g., pro-competitive) for actions under surveillance. It said in the proposal that it would provide for a separation of powers between the rule-making body responsible for designating SIDIs and the body responsible for enforcement and other matters.

Amazon said that ex-ante regulation of the e-commerce sector is ill-timed and excessive, and could lead to overregulation.

Zomato said that if ex-ante regulation is required for Indian companies, it must be conducive to the growth of startups and not stifle innovation or consumer interest.

Flipkart submitted that a one-size-fits-all approach similar to the EU's Digital Markets Act is not suitable for effective regulation of digital markets as it is yet to be tested.

Suraksha P in Bengaluru contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/tech/technology/digital-competition-law-large-internet-firms-not-in-favour-of-ex-ante-regulations/articleshow/108466886.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos