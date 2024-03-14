The Google Pixel 9 series launch is months away, but we already know design, software, and camera details





At this year's MWC, the Pixel 8 was named the best smartphone of 2023, with great features like a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and expanded software support. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro still reign as some of the best Android smartphones, but it's never too early to take a peek at what Google has in store next. As such, rumors and speculation regarding the new generation of his Pixel devices have been flying around, and thanks to leaks, we already have a good idea of ​​what to expect. From adaptive display to design changes, let's take a closer look at everything we know so far about Pixel 9.

Design and display: Leaked renders suggest that Google has decided to follow the same flat-edge trend for the Pixel 9 Pro as recent iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. The distinctive camera bar, inspired by the Pixel Fold, remains. Leaked dimensions suggest the Pro model will have a smaller display, but industry insider Ross Young suggests all his Pixel 9 smartphones will feature larger screens than previous models. doing.

Some leaks also reveal that the Pixel 9 will come with a telephoto lens, potentially mirroring the Pro's feature set. This is in line with a leak from December 2022 that suggested a standard Pixel 9 with a smaller 'Pro' model and flagship-level specs.

Additionally, there are reports that Google plans to introduce “adaptive touch” technology to the Pixel 9 series. This feature is intended to improve the overall user experience by automatically adjusting screen sensitivity based on your environment and activity. Tech expert Mishaal Rahman's discovery of hints in the code of his Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 update further supports this claim. Although it's not yet functional on existing Pixel models, snippets of code suggest that Adaptive Touch will dynamically adapt to various factors such as the environment, activity, and the presence or absence of a screen protector. This innovation reflects Google's efforts to improve user interaction and overall device performance with its upcoming Pixel lineup.

Processor: As the brains of the business, the Pixel 9 will likely feature Google's new in-house Tensor G4 chip, an upgrade over the current G3. Initially, there were rumors that Google might build an entirely new custom chip, but new reports suggest that the Pixel 10 refresh plans will be pushed back to 2025. However, the Pixel 9 could also be one of the first phones to support the upcoming Qi2 wireless. Charging standards with features like MagSafe.

Software: As usual, Google is expected to announce a new Android OS to facilitate sales. And this year, it will be the successor to Android 14, or Android 15. The Pixel 9 series is expected to be the first product to feature the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The specific features of the new OS are still being kept secret, but expect Google to show off the best of it here.

AI features: The Pixel 8 series now has a number of AI improvements and features, and Google is expected to add even more features to the new generation of Pixels. There are whispers that Google is planning to introduce a new Pixie assistant powered by Google's Gemini AI chip. This assistant could work offline on the device itself, and it could offer more functionality than Google Assistant currently has. However, due to RAM limitations, this feature may be limited to his Pixel 9 with more than 8GB of RAM. Similar to the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 lineup is also likely to receive seven years of software updates, ensuring a long lifespan.

Camera: Pixel smartphones are said to have the best cameras. And Google is rumored to be focusing on stepping up its mobile photography game with his Pixel 9. According to the leak, the most significant camera upgrade could be that the standard his Pixel 9 will have a telephoto lens, making it on par with his Pro model for the first time. Google will likely continue its trend of prioritizing software over hardware upgrades, focusing on AI-powered software processing to improve camera performance.

Pixel 8 release date and expected price

Now for the release date: Traditionally, Google announces new Pixel smartphones in the first week of October. This year, it is expected to be officially released on the same schedule around early October, and available in stores a week later.

As for pricing, following the price increase for the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 9 is expected to start at around $700, with the Pro version starting at $1,000. However, the price of the Pixel 8a may increase, which could also affect the cost of the Pixel 9.

However, it is important to note that all information is based on leaks and rumors, and nothing has been officially confirmed by Google. We'll have to wait for the official release to see what the actual Pixel looks like. However, we might get more information and a fair idea of ​​what Google is cooking up before launch day.

