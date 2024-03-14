The RTIH Innovation Awards are back! Check out our biggest retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Locally raised Series A funding for technology development, platform services delivery, and marketing

Locally, a US-based technology provider bridging online and offline retail, has announced a growth equity investment led by Corbel Capital Partners and Valency Capital.

The company declined to report the exact amount, but said the investment was significant.

The company will use the cash to accelerate technology development and platform services, as well as strengthen its sales and marketing efforts.

Specifically, Locally will expand its team, expand into adjacent industries, and increase awareness for consumers, brands, and retailers, including participating in Shoptalk at Martin Las Vegas from the 17th to the 20th. I'll go.

Mike Massey, founder and CEO of Locally, said: “This investment accelerates our lead in the market and advances our company's ability to redefine how brands and retailers work together to drive sales. We support these efforts.”

Powered by millions of data points, our unique solution transforms brand-customer interactions, making interactions impactful and personal.

Global Fashion Agenda and PDS Ventures seek early stage green innovators for new Trailblazer program

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), a nonprofit organization focused on transitioning to a net-positive fashion industry, has launched a new Trailblazer program in collaboration with PDS Ventures.

The initiative aims to identify fashion's most promising early-stage innovators and support them as they scale up.

As part of this, PDS Ventures will award an investment of up to $200,000 to one participant.

The winners will also receive commercial and operational support from textile company and strategic research partner PDS Groups Positive Materials. PDS Group supports the development and acceleration of low-impact textile innovations through collaboration between early-stage startups, supply chain partners and brands.

Further expansion opportunities are available through access to PDS Limited's global supply chain.

Scotmid Co-op leverages Retail Insight AI solution to reduce food waste in stores

Scotmid Co-op, Scotland's largest independent co-op, has expanded its partnership with Retail Insight, a provider of store execution software, to reduce food waste and improve in-store operational efficiency.

Founded 165 years ago, Scotmid Co-op currently operates around 300 retail stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North of England, across businesses including Scotmid Food, Semichem, Funeral Directors and Post Office branches. .

Founded with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the core of its values, Scotmid Food is focused on reducing carbon emissions and the amount of waste sent to landfill. We have identified this as a key priority for our 2023 Annual Report.

Working towards its goal of achieving zero waste going to landfill, the company partnered with Retail Insight in 2021 to leverage its cloud-based software solution WasteInsight to reduce waste output. while increasing the sell-through amount.

Big Sur AI raises $6.9 million and announces launch of AI sales agent for e-commerce merchants

Big Sur AI, an AI platform for e-commerce, announced a $6.9 million seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Capital F and several angel investors.

This comes as part of the launch of the company's flagship product, AI Sales Agent, which promises to enhance online shoppers' product discovery and assistance experience on merchant websites.

Sydney Sykes, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, said Big Sur AI's work to help merchants cut through the noise and build lasting relationships with customers aligns perfectly with Lightspeed's vision. Masu.

We believe retailers will need a personalized approach to customer engagement that persists outside of the retail store. Big Sur AI automates those customer relationships.

Dexory partners with DB Schenker to bring robotics and AI technology solutions to the US market

Dexory announced the first U.S. deployment of its robotics and artificial intelligence solutions.

That technology is currently in use at one of DB Schenkers' locations in Utah. This follows his announcement in early February of Dexorys' expansion into the North American market.

