Google AI Prophet fast-tracks singularity predictions





Sign up for the free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inboxSign up for the free IndyTech newsletter

Renowned futurist Ray Kurzweil has predicted that artificial intelligence will usher in a new era of reverse-aging hybrid humans within the next five years.

In 2005, Google engineers predicted in their seminal book, The Singularity Is Approaching, that a technological singularity would occur by 2045, when AI would surpass all humans and cause an explosion of intelligence. and became famous.

In his forthcoming book, The Singularity is Nearer: When We Merge with AI, Dr. Kurzweil updates his previous predictions and describes how he believes AI technology can transform humans biologically. details about.

Promoting his book on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dr. Kurzweil said he believes artificial intelligence will overtake human intelligence by the end of the decade.

We're not there yet, but we're getting there and by 2029 it will be universal, Dr. Kurzweil said. I'm actually considered conservative. People think it will happen next year or the year after.

One person who thinks this is a conservative estimate is Elon Musk, who launched his own AI company called xAI last year.

AI will probably be smarter than any human being in the next year, Centibillionaire wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Dr. Kurzeil's comments. By 2029, AI will likely be smarter than all humans combined.

Other prominent engineers have also praised the accuracy of Dr. Kurzweil's predictions, with Google founder Larry Page personally hiring Dr. Kurzweil to the company in 2012, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. calls him the best person I know at predicting the future of artificial intelligence. .

The 76-year-old computer scientist, who has worked on artificial intelligence research for more than 60 years, cited the dramatic advances in computing power in recent decades to back up his predictions, and has written dozens of books for his new book. I have compiled a graph of.

A graph showing the exponential advancement of computers in computing price versus performance since the 1930s.

(Ray Kurzweil)

When asked on The Joe Rogan Experience about what revolutionary changes AI could bring to society in the next few years, Dr. Kurzweil said it could soon reverse human aging. He said he believed that.

One of the things that I feel will happen in five years, by 2029, is that the longevity escape velocity will increase considerably. So now you have lived a year and used up a year of your lifespan. Then you are one year older.

However, science is advancing by leaps and bounds, and by 2029 we will have a full year back. After 2029, he will actually be back for more than a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/ai-singularity-date-ray-kurzweil-google-b2511847.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos