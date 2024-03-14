What you need to know about interviewing for big tech jobs from a Google engineer who went through three rounds





Software engineer Sahil Gaba landed a job at Google after two previous rejections. Gaba had more experience interviewing and coding, which made his third time less stressful. I also felt that my current job was fulfilling and could relieve some of the pressure. his interview.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

Four years after graduating from graduate school, Sahil Gaba was working as a software engineer at Amazon when a recruiter contacted him for an interview at Google.

Mr. Gaba has previously interviewed twice at Google, in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Neither interview resulted in a job offer.

“At that point, I had been struggling to find a job for a long time and had faced hundreds of rejections,” Gaba told Business Insider about her two interviews. “It was just a rejection for me.”

This time, he wasn't worried about the outcome of the application.

“I stopped caring about the results of the interviews because I often went for interviews and failed,” Gaba said. “It's very liberating in a way to go into it with the feeling that you've seen it all.”

So he decided to give it a try.

After eight interviews, he received a job offer from Google as a software engineer in 2021. Here, he shares what his years of interviewing experience has taught him about interviewing at major technology companies.

Gain interview experience

The coding round of a leading engineer interview has two parts: solving the question and coming up with a solution, and writing the code.

“When I was new, I was under more pressure while writing code,” he said.

His years of experience have taken some of the stress away, he said. “Now, writing code is not difficult as long as you can come up with a solution. The writing part was easy.”

For his third interview at Google, Gaba switched his programming language of choice from Java to Python, which he said is still under discussion in the industry.

Compared to Java, “it's so much easier to think about, so my coding ability in interviews has improved a lot,” he said. “I still don't use Python at work, but let's say if I had to interview tomorrow I would use Python.”

Interviews in low-pressure situations

Taking the interview while in a satisfying job took some of the pressure off the process, Gaba said.

During his second interview at Google, Gaba said he wanted to leave his current job immediately, which was putting him under a lot of pressure.

This time, he was able to stay calm during the interview because he liked his job.

“I enjoyed working with my colleagues at Amazon,” he said. “I didn't really have any problems going back.”

buy bargaining power

During his third interview at Google, Gaba followed common practices in the tech industry.

He set up his interviews at Meta, Google, and Uber near each other so that if offers came in, they would come in around the same time.

That would give him a “slight advantage in negotiations,” he said.

“That allowed me to negotiate salaries with all the companies,” he says.

Reduce dependence on referrals

Gaba said he relied heavily on referrals when applying for jobs in the big tech industry.

When he exhausted all his networks and still couldn't find a job, he started applying directly to companies through job portals. When he applied to Amazon, he says, he applied for jobs at not one but 10 or 15 companies on the same day.

His strategy is to have one recruiter have multiple job openings. “Essentially, you're not applying for a job, you're applying to a recruiter.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-interview-big-tech-coding-skills-sofware-engineering-sahil-gaba-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos