West Midlands becomes first UK region to receive technology-led speed-up of bowel cancer screening as part of £10m smart city region





The West Midlands has become the first region in the UK to use a new colon capsule endoscopy service (CCE), called PillCam, to screen people for bowel cancer in their local pharmacy, home or other community setting. Ta.

Testing people in their communities rather than in hospitals can significantly reduce waiting times and help speed up life-saving diagnoses. In the first year it is expected that 2,000 people across the West Midlands will use the new technology, reducing waiting times from 30 weeks to just two weeks.

The rollout of Pillcam marks the first time this innovative, clinically proven screening technology will be available to residents of Birmingham and Solihull.

It will also significantly increase bowel cancer screening capacity in Coventry and Warwickshire, following a successful trial led by Coventry University Hospital and Warwickshire NHS Trust and WM5G.

This is the first part of the pioneering Level Up 10 Million Smart Cities regional program led by the West Midlands Integration Authority (WMCA) and funded by Government.

The program aims to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered within local communities using cutting-edge wireless technology and is in line with plans to improve NHS productivity set out in last week's Budget. We work closely together.

The NHS Productivity Plan focuses on three key areas: patient access and service transformation. Use data to reduce time spent on unproductive administrative tasks. Update fragmented and outdated IT systems.

Through the Smart Cities Regional Program, the West Midlands is already leading in all three areas, deploying CCE, developing exemplary hospitals that address capacity and flow issues, and improving primary care operations and medical We are experimenting with the use of AI and data to improve our services. Measure the results of interventions for conditions such as diabetes.

WM5G, part of WMCA, a leader in health technology innovation, delivers pillcam services in partnership with Corporate Health International (CHI) and works closely with NHS Birmingham and Solihull, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Boards and deliver the screening.

In addition to colon capsule endoscopy, WMCA also plans to expand prevention, remote monitoring, and smart hospital services. This will help more people stay healthy, keep their jobs, avoid hospital admissions and hospital discharges, and stay at home longer.

West Midlands Mayor and WMCA Chair Andy Street said: “The rollout of this life-saving technology is a direct result of the West Midlands winning the race to become the UK's 5G testbed in 2018.” said.

This left a lasting legacy in the West Midlands. The West Midlands is currently the most connected His 5G region in the UK and a national leader in the practical use of innovative His 5G products and services such as Pillcam.

Bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK, but the disease is treatable and curable if diagnosed early. Pillcam, as part of the Smart Cities Regional Program, has the potential to provide thousands of local residents with earlier and easier diagnosis and the treatment they need to survive this disease.

Dr Adil Bhatt, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Clinical Service Leader for Endoscopy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, said: Adopting clinically proven, remotely accessible technology such as CCE enables faster diagnosis by streamlining existing referral pathways and frees up valuable additional capacity within existing systems. Masu.

This makes the diagnostic process more convenient for everyone and brings traditionally hospital-based specialized care closer to patients by providing screening services in the community. This important additional capacity comes at a critical time when the UK is facing a significant diagnostic backlog.

Dr Mark Andrew, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Clinical Service Leader for Endoscopy at Good Hope Hospital, said: CCE is an established diagnostic test that helps provide patient access while preserving patient dignity. With the support of WM5G and his CHI, we are pleased to be able to offer this bowel test on a larger scale while reducing our carbon footprint.

said Dr. Cornelius Grisman, Managing Director of Corporate Health International. “This contract is clearly a game-changer for the region, and we look forward to working with WM5G and healthcare providers to quickly roll out colon capsule endoscopy across the region.” .

Our colon capsule endoscopy technology was developed in direct response to our team members' personal experience with colorectal cancer screening, so it was designed with a focus on reducing wait times while improving the patient experience. Ta.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Around 43,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in the UK, but a lack of capacity to meet the demand for endoscopy services means that there are often long waiting times between referral and testing. 1,000 people are being left unattended,” the number of people waiting for tests to confirm a diagnosis or put their minds at ease.

New technology, such as colon capsule endoscopy, allows us to identify patients who urgently need a colonoscopy and get them tested and treated more quickly.

The smart city region is a key part of the 1.5 billion deep decentralization agreement agreed between the government and the WMCA last year.

