Should have been a winner by default: Satya Nadella's competent take on Google AI amid backlash over Gemini's inaccuracies





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has faced intense backlash over the past few days over inaccuracies in the artificial intelligence Gemini image generator. But his close rival Microsoft doesn't seem to doubt the tech giant's capabilities in the AI ​​field. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in his latest podcast that Google “should have been the default winner” in Big Tech's AI race.

Google is a very capable company, clearly both talented and calculating. They are vertically integrated players in this space. They have everything from data to silicon to models to products to distribution,” Satya Nadella said.

The Microsoft CEO's comments come amid speculation that Google CEO Sundar Pichai may step down from his role due to the failure of the Gemini image generator. The California-based tech giant was forced to suspend its AI tool's image generation operations after many users reported that Gemini was generating inaccurate and harmful images.

Satya Nadella also spoke about issues with Copilot Designer, Microsoft's text-to-image generator, saying that no AI model is perfect and that there are real concerns and risks associated with the field of artificial intelligence. . “None of this is perfect, but we're talking about new technologies where adversarial attacks can take place,” he said.

Satya Nadella's clarification comes after a Microsoft engineer wrote a letter to the FTC expressing concern about responses generated by Copilot Designer that allegedly contained “harmful content” such as nudity, violence, and bigotry. I did.

Google restricts AI from responding to election-based queries

Ahead of key elections in several countries, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India, Google has restricted its AI tool Gemini from responding to queries related to polls. The move is seen as the company's effort to prevent further backlash after facing criticism over the inaccuracies of its AI image generator.

Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun implementing limits on the types of election-related queries that Gemini responds to. “We take seriously our responsibility to provide high-quality information for these types of queries and are continually working to improve our protections,” Google said in a blog post.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: March 14, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/ai-image-generator-videos-satya-nadella-sundar-pichai-microsoft-google-artificial-intelligence-gemini-copilot-designer-11710410206221.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos