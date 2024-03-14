I'm not surprised that people are suing dating app companies because our swiping addiction is making us miserable.georgina lawton





On Valentine's Day this year, six people filed a lawsuit in the United States against Match Group, which operates dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Match. The lawsuit accuses dating apps' game-like tactics of fostering addictive behavior and turning us all into miserable swipe addicts.

Match Group denies this and calls the claims ridiculous. But anyone who, like me, has been using apps on and off for years knows that the only time there's a clear parallel between love algorithms and online games is when it comes to dating apps. We know we are a commodity.

These apps may have built-in addictions from the time they were created. The Tinder co-founder confessed that he was inspired by a psychology experiment using pigeons. Experts highlight how gamification in dating apps releases mood-boosting neurochemicals such as dopamine and serotonin in the brain. It's no surprise, then, that dating apps feel highly addictive.

In a so-called “pay-to-play” loop, the suit alleges, it was programmed to constantly seek out a hit of dopamine with every swipe. This is probably why Hinge's most compatible feature always calls someone you would never meet in a million years, and when it's time to delete the app, you can freeze or reset your account. That's probably why alternatives like .

Dating apps are driven by profit, not love, community, or kindness. But most of us choose to participate even at the cost of our mental health, even though we know the pitfalls.

Dating app addiction wreaked havoc on my life and the lives of my friends in their late 20s and early 30s. In my opinion, apps are contributing to perpetuating a very specific body type that I look for when dating, which I think is dangerous and reductive.

It took time and money. In my mid-twenties, when outsourcing love to algorithms wasn't yet thrilling and nauseating, I spent money on premium features on Hinge (more likes) and Tinder (rewind swipes). (Sales of premium subscriptions are the cornerstone of most apps' business models).

Last year, I became concerned when a 30-year-old female friend of mine refused to stop using Hinge despite numerous failed casual hookups there. Am I addicted? Yes, she says frankly when I ask about her usage. Has my mental health been affected by them? Yes. I fell into the depths of depression last year. I felt as if men only saw me as a commodity.

I can relate. In the past, using apps affected my normally confident demeanor. I remember that after we exchanged phone numbers, he soon matched with a guy on WhatsApp who asked me to send him more photos. I say no, but I often wonder about their motives. They didn't believe who I said in my profile? And who has time for something like this?

The very concept of romantic love (and gender roles) has undergone fundamental changes since my parents' generation. While women have enjoyed a sexual revolution and the economic rationale behind partnerships has been overhauled, I also argue that basic respect and communication have collapsed due to dating app culture. To do.

No one knows what they want, how long they want it, or how to ask for it. With digital boards from partners around the world at your fingertips, you can be sure there's always a better option if you keep looking.

Even when they're not using the app, they're human beings that always loom large, threatening like a dark cloud on the horizon. I deleted all apps in 2023, but I recently attended the wedding of a close friend of mine who met his partner on Tinder. Drunk on a cocktail of champagne and hope, I thought for a moment. Should I give dating apps another try? And then there are all the horror stories you hear in the pub. A viral 60-part TikTok dating series. Threads and think pieces on how to avoid dating narcissists, cheap guys, and murderers.

I may have deleted the app, but most of the men I date haven't. Perhaps this will bring him into contact with people who spent most of his decade shrinking others to his 2D pixels on a 6-inch screen. How we treat each other on dating apps indirectly affects all of us, whether we like it or not.

So swipe or don't swipe. Don't put all your eggs in the match basket or take dating algorithms seriously. Because it's clear that these apps don't take your dating dreams seriously.

