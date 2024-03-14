There's a lot wrong with Google and Metas' opaque refund practices





Over the past few weeks, we've seen refunds trickle back into the accounts of thousands of Google and Meta advertisers.

why?

Well, it's hard to know for sure since both companies tend to be vague about the reasons for their campaign refunds. On the other hand, campaign misappropriation issues seem to occur frequently on both platforms, and it can be difficult to know what actually happened with advertisers' fraudulently spent budgets.

But both Google and Meta are playing with fire. The company's opaque refund practices have already faced backlash from customers and could lead to class-action lawsuits by disgruntled advertisers.

I won't even get a refund,

One obvious problem with Google and Metas' so-called refund practices is that they don't actually issue refunds.

They are paying back advertising credits to advertisers.

I would argue that advertisers who receive platform ad credits in lieu of missing budget should file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Ad credits are fine if we're talking about serious efforts at campaign reconciliation, but that's not what we're talking about here. Instead, advertising platforms are failing, causing advertisers to unintentionally overspend tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. This money goes directly into the respective pockets of Google and Metas.

It's pure misappropriation by the platform.

our bugs, your problems

Consider the example of Google. We recently sent out a note to a number of our DSP customers warning them that advertising credits would appear on their accounts.

Despite persistent questions, Google has refused to publicly reveal why it issued these credits other than to say it mistakenly spent money on certain parts of its inventory between July and December 2023. He did not even reveal the background. It also did not disclose the total amount refunded.

Lack of transparency is one reason. But Google and Meta actually receive money from advertisers. Not only is this real money in that it's not a trivial amount, but it's also because advertisers are paying in cash. Google and Meta can hire people, invest in things, and pay all the costs that need to be paid.

Advertisers, on the other hand, get tokens that only work with Google or Meta Arcade.

One advertiser I spoke to last year, a Shopify merchant that sells embroidered clothing, had to take out a loan to cover lost accounts due to a glitch with Facebook ads. Previously, the most spent on advertising in a single day was in the low thousands of dollars, but on a typical Sunday it might have been just a few hundred dollars. Last spring, when he encountered a bug in the Facebook platform, he spent $12,500 and made no sales early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of other small advertisers have similar stories.

Meta and Google's advertising platform credits prevent people from paying their bills, hiring jobs, and investing in their businesses.

Devils' defenders will argue that the money in question will ultimately be spent on the platform, but what's the big deal then? But that's not a call from Google or Metas. Unspent ad budgets should be returned to advertisers and advertisers should be able to choose their next course of action.

If a Google or Meta advertising platform fails and you waste money with no rationale or ROI, it shouldn't be in the platform's interest.

Difficulties with machine learning

The dual trends of ad platform failure and budget diversion are further exacerbated by Google and Metas’ investments in machine learning products. In many cases, if you have a problem with an automated ad buying tool, the automated representative is the only person you should complain to. This is because the platform replaces human account services with chatbot software.

Additionally, because automated tools are black boxes, advertisers cannot effectively prove that their budget was wasted.

Take Advantage+, Metas machine learning-based advertising product. Advertisers don't know where their ads are served or why Meta charges them a certain CPM or credits them with a conversion. It will be up to the ad buyers who are deeply involved with the platform every day to realize that Meta has misappropriated the budget and then use the power of numbers to rally the operators of other accounts.

When Meta had a glitch last year that cost them hundreds of millions in ad spend, they didn't go out of their way to access their accounts, even though they knew all the accounts affected and how much ad spend was wasted. I didn't warn you. Meta required accounts to submit individual campaign adjustment requests, many of which were rejected. Three weeks later, after an extensive advertiser pressure campaign, Meta agreed to refund all accounts and not require them to submit reconciliation reports.

best bad practices

But that was because of just one bug. It remains METASU's practice not to issue a public warning in cases of budget misappropriation.

This is an effective strategy because advertisers using Metas machine learning products are often set-it-and-forget types. Simply opt in when the dashboard suggests new upgrades and best practices.

But best practices themselves are failing.

Facebook encourages advertisers to set their daily budgets significantly higher than planned, but it also has special rules for how the money can be spent in a tactic called cost caps. This is to ensure that viral events and profitable sale days aren't held up by arbitrary budget constraints.

That makes sense. However, if there is a bug in the cost cap, huge budgets can be used up quickly. On a given day he can expect to spend $1,000 and his daily budget for a brand could be $50,000. =

When cost caps weren't in place last April, the Meta ad platform spent 125% of advertisers' daily budgets, which was the upper limit of what the system was allowed to do. However, Meta raised that percentage to 150% at the end of last year, and again this year to 175%.

Incidentally, while Meta hasn't resolved its ongoing issues with glitches and bugs, it has quietly raised the stakes for advertisers who simply opt-in to automated advertising products.

Where can I find the service?

The big problem is that many of Meta and Google's advertisers don't realize what they're signing up for when they opt-in to Advantage+ or PMax, and how they're penalized by the terms of service. .

Most Advantage+ advertisers may not realize that signing up will fundamentally change how their funds are spent and what their future impact will be. Simply press “Yes” to the dashboard prompt asking for new and promising optimization improvements. The same goes for Google's PMax.

For example, when you perform a Google search using Safari on your iPhone, you're always prompted to sign in using your known Chrome and Gmail accounts. Something like this happens at least 6 times a day and I say “no” every time. However, if I accidentally hit “Yes”, that notification would never appear again. It stands to reason that I would want to link that account and log in at every opportunity from then until the recording time ends, and Google would do so without asking again.

It's similar to my experience when I opted into PMax.

Google and Meta's dashboards show that not only are subscriptions to these machine learning products pushed onto advertisers, but they are the only and It is treated as an unavoidable method.

The terms of service for these machine learning products give Meta and Google vast licenses to determine the prices advertisers pay for their ads. Meta and Google advertising accounts are also directly linked to advertisers' bank accounts or credit cards. In the event of a system error, the terms also allow for the refund of misappropriated dollars as a credit.

It's similar to how Planet Fitness had terms and conditions that made it virtually impossible to cancel your subscription. But in that case, many customers complained that the FTC ultimately voided those contracts.

Many advertisers claim they don't understand the terms they agreed to when signing up for Google and Metas' machine learning products, and if those terms prove to be unfair to their businesses, the platform may be in trouble.

An unfair contract is not a valid defense.

So, back to my previous point. Report these incidents to the Better Business Bureau.

