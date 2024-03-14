Plug and Play launches in three locations in Frisco and McKinney, aims to propel North Texas as a 'leader in global innovation and technology' » Dallas innovates





Plug and Play launches three locations in Frisco and McKinney, aims to boost North Texas as a 'leader in global innovation and technology'

Plug and Play, a global innovation platform that connects startups, investors, governments, corporations, and universities to drive innovation and foster collaboration, is launching three different accelerators at newly opened offices in Frisco and McKinney. Recently announced. All of that will be announced on March 26th at a glitzy day-long event at the McKinney Cotton Mill and the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco.

The dual cohort launch and startup selection day will feature Plug and Play Frisco's SportsTech Accelerator and Plug and Play McKinney's Enterprise & AI and FinTech Accelerator. Entrepreneurs, business executives, city mayors and his EDC leaders, and venture capitalists from all three of his industries will attend his two-city events to share “game-changing technology.”

Ribbon cutting, startup pitches, speakers, networking, etc.

The event, which begins at 9 a.m. in McKinney and ends just after 5 p.m. in Frisco, will feature ribbon cuttings at both venues, startup pitches from all three industries, as well as speakers, panels, and networking opportunities. provided.

“All interested parties who share a passion for innovation are invited to participate,” Plug and Play said, with free registration for the Frisco launch day here by this Friday and here for the McKinney event. It is possible from

The “Hall of Fame Experience” at Frisco SportsTech Launch and Startup Selection Day from 2-3 p.m. will reveal another reason why Frisco has become known as “Sports City, America.” Frisco is home to the Dallas Cowboys, PGA of America, FC Dallas, Frisco Roughriders, Texas Legends, Frisco Fighters, Texas Tornadoes, and Complex Gaming.

Working with Plug and Play on the SportsTech initiative “will propel Frisco into a new era of innovation, garnering global attention and significantly strengthening the local community,” Plug and Play said. The innovative technology you saw at our launch could very well be the next innovation you see while watching your favorite sports team.”

Aims to establish the region as a “global innovation and technology leader”

By synergizing existing strengths with cutting-edge technology, Plug and Play believes its efforts will “improve the lives of residents, strengthen the local economy, and firmly position the region as a global innovation and technology leader.” The aim is to build.”

“We look forward to working with our Frisco neighbors as we bring plug-and-play fintech to Collin County and our community,” Michael Kowsky, president and CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement. I'm honored to be able to join forces with you.” “Our partnership will strengthen our region's startup ecosystem and accelerate the growth of our position as an international hub for technology talent and innovation.”

Jason Ford, president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation, said the organization's collaboration with McKinney and Plug and Play “complements Frisco's position as a major asset to the region's strong financial services industry, providing support for more than 165 companies. It will foster our vibrant ecosystem of fintech companies and beyond.” He has 133 fintech investors in Frisco. ”

Pointing to its history of cultivating success with companies like Dropbox, Plug and Play says its March 26 launch will help “build economic prosperity, technological advances, and improved quality of life for communities across North Texas.” I hope it will have a ripple effect.” .

According to Plug and Play, the agenda and speaker lineup for the two-city event is as follows:

agenda

Enterprise and AI McKinney

09:00-10:00 AM: Check-in and breakfast networking

10:05am – 10:40am: Ribbon cutting and program announcement

10:45-11:15am: Startup Pitch

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Enterprise and AI speakers

11:45-11:50 a.m.: Closing remarks

12:00-13:00: Lunch networking

fintech mckinney

1:10pm-1:15pm: Opening remarks

01:15-01:25 PM: Fintech Trends Presentation

01:25-01:55 PM: FinTech Speaker

02:00-02:35 PM: Startup Pitch

02:35-02:40 pm: Closing remarks

Sportstech Frisco

02:00-03:00 PM: Check-in and Hall of Fame Experience

3:00pm – 3:50pm: Ribbon cutting and program announcement

3:55pm – 4:25pm: Startup Pitch

04:25-4:55 PM: Sports Tech Panel

04:55-05:00 PM: Closing remarks

05:00-05:25 PM: Networking

Dallas Innovates has been covering Plug and Play's entry into North Texas for several months. In February, we talked about Plug and Play's Fintech accelerator. In December, we spoke with Sherif Saadawi, vice president of Plug and Play Partnerships, about why Dallas-Fort Worth is such a strong market for the platform, and the company is bringing an Enterprise & AI accelerator to its new McKinney office. Introduced. In November, we talked about his SportsTech accelerator in Frisco. This is the first introduction of the platform in the region.

