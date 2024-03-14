What time is SpaceX's third Starship launch test on March 14th?





SpaceX hopes to begin the first Starship test of 2024 as early as Thursday (March 14), in what it hopes will be a historic orbital flight of the world's largest rocket. If you want to know when you can watch online, you're in the right place.

SpaceX is targeting a March 14 launch from its Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in south Texas. Starship announced on X that it has a 110-minute window on Thursday, with launch scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 GMT), about 30 minutes later.

The company will webcast the launch attempt starting at 8 a.m. EDT (12 p.m. GMT). You can watch the livestream on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX. SpaceX says there is a 70% chance of good weather during launch.

SpaceX's Starship vehicle and its superheavy booster are the world's tallest and most powerful rockets. Stacked to a height of 400 feet (122 meters), the first stage will carry 33 Raptor engines, and the Starship's upper stage will carry six Raptors.

SpaceX is designing the Starship launch system to be completely reusable and hopes to use it for deep space exploration, heavy-lift launches and space tourism. The company has already sold two private Starship trips around the moon, and NASA has chosen Starship to land Artemis 3 astronauts on the moon by 2026. But first, SpaceX must prove that its Starship can reach orbit, let alone the moon. Two previous attempts, in April and November 2023, failed. Here's what we know about Flight 3, SpaceX's third Starship test launch.

What time will SpaceX's third Starship launch?

SpaceX's third Starship vehicle is being stacked up at the company's Starbase site in South Texas. SpaceX posted this photo to X on March 12, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

Today, SpaceX is targeting its third Starship test flight on March 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CDT/7:30 a.m. GMT). This corresponds to about 30 minutes of the 110-minute launch period, which begins at 8 a.m. EDT. The company plans to broadcast a livestream of the launch on March 14th at 8:00 a.m. EDT (12:00 GMT).

SpaceX's first Starship test flight launched on April 20, 2023, but did not reach space. Deliberately destroyed after two stages of separation failed. The second test flight on November 18th managed to reach space, but it did not reach the target altitude. The Super Heavy Booster successfully separated from the Starship upper stage, but ultimately both vehicles were destroyed shortly after stage separation.

“Each of these flight tests remains just that: a test,” SpaceX wrote in the Flight 3 mission description. “These aren't happening in a lab or on a test stand; we're putting flight hardware into a flight environment to maximize learning.”

Will we see a third SpaceX Starship launch?

Yes, you can watch SpaceX's third Starship launch online. There are probably several options for that.

SpaceX will provide a live stream of the Starship launch on its @SpaceX account on X (formerly Twitter) starting 30 minutes before launch, or 8 a.m. EDT (12 a.m. GMT).

But, and this is very important, SpaceX's plans are subject to change.

“As with all development testing, the schedule is dynamic and subject to change, so stay tuned to your X account for the latest information,” the company wrote in its mission summary.

A livestream of SpaceX's Starship Flight 3 launch will also be streamed on YouTube at Space.com and embedded at the top of this page.

You can also find several independent livestreams about SpaceX's Starship launch. These include live commentary and views.

One site we like to follow is NASASpaceflight.com. Here we provide regular daily live streams of her Starship testing activities at the Starbase facility. The site will have extensive YouTube livestream coverage, likely starting hours before SpaceX's own webcast. Another option is Everyday Astronaut, which also provides live coverage and commentary of Starship launches.

If you happen to be in the Boca Chica, Texas area and want to see the launch in person, you have a few options.

Although there is no official SpaceX viewing site, you can choose from several public beach areas where you can watch the launch. On nearby South Padre Island, Rocket can be clearly seen from the shoreline around the Cameron County Amphitheater and Isla Blanca Park. Similar viewing areas can also be found on the coast near Port Isabel and the surrounding areas.

I actually watched the launch of Starship 1 in April 2023 from the shores of South Padre Island near the Cameron County Amphitheater, where crowds lined the beaches and boats in the harbor for an unobstructed view. I was able to. However, please bring a folding beach chair, water, and sunscreen. (There are also toilets on the premises.)

No matter where you choose to watch the launch from, plan to arrive as early as possible, as traffic congestion can cause significant delays in reaching your viewing location.

How long will SpaceX's third Starship fly?

This SpaceX diagram shows the flight profile of the company's Starship Flight 3 launch test on March 14, 2024. (Image provided by SpaceX)

The first two Starship test flights are designed to last 90 minutes, with the Starship vehicle reaching orbital speed (if not actually entering orbit) before re-entering and splashing down off the coast of Hawaii to return to Earth. I will return.

Things can happen more quickly on three flights. If all goes according to plan, Starship's upper stage will explode about 65 minutes after liftoff, according to SpaceX's mission description.

There may be other differences as well.

“The third flight test builds on what we have learned from previous flights, with many ambitions including successful ascent burn for both stages, opening and closing of Starship's payload door, and an upper stage shore propellant transfer demonstration. “The objective is to attempt the following goals: phase, the first-ever relighting of a Raptor engine in space, and a controlled re-entry of a Starship,” SpaceX wrote in the mission description. “Starship will also fly on a new trajectory with the goal of splashing down in the Indian Ocean. This new flight path will allow Starship to continue burning its engines in space while maximizing public safety.” It will be possible to try out new technologies such as

SpaceX's first Starship flight reaches an altitude of 146 miles (234 kilometers) while traversing a flight path intended to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. I aimed to do that. The second flight path was almost the same.

Starship is aiming for a different splashdown zone in three flights, but the super heavy booster is still expected to make a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico, a few miles offshore from Boca Chica Beach.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Spacecraft Countdown Timeline TIME (Hours:Minutes:Seconds)EVENT Header Cell – Column 2 T-1:15:00Flight Director Voting Row for Fuel Loading Row 0 – Cell 2 T-0 :53:00 Spacecraft loading of liquid oxygen starts row 1 – Cell 2 T-0:51:00 Spacecraft loading of liquid methane begins row 2 – Cell 2 T-0:42:00 Super heavy liquid oxygen loading Start Row 3 – Cell 2 T-0:41:00Start Loading of Super Heavy Liquid Methane Row 4 – Cell 2 T-00 :19:40Engine Cooling of Super Heavy Raptor Row 5 – Cell 2 T-00:3:30 Super Heavy Refueling Row 6 – Cell 2 T-00:2:50 Spacecraft Refueling Row 7 – Cell 2 T-00:0:30 Flight Director GO for Launch Row 8 – Cell 2 T -00:00:10 Flame Detector Startup Line 9 – Cell 2 T-00:00:03 Raptor Ignition Sequence Startup Line 10 – Cell 2 T-00:00:00 Liftoff (what SpaceX calls “excitement guaranteed”) )Row 11 – Cell 2 Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Starship Test Flight 3 Timeline TIME (hours:minutes:seconds)FLIGHT EVENT Header Cell – Column 2 T+00:02Liftoff Row 0 – Cell 2 T+00:52Starship/ Super Heavy Reach Max QRow 1 – Cell 2 T+2:42 Super Heavy Main Engine Stop Row 2 – Cell 2 T+2:44 Hot Staging Separation/Starship Raptor Engine Ignition Row 3 – Cell 2 T+2:55 Super Heavy Boost Back combustion start row 4 – Cell 2 T+3:50 Super heavy boost back combustion engine stop row 5 – Cell 2 T+6:36 Super heavy aircraft is transonic train 6 – Cell 2 T+6:46 Super heavy aircraft landing combustion row 7 – Cell 2 T+7:04 Super heavy aircraft landing burnout row 8 – Cell 2 T+8: 35Starship engine cutoff Row 9 – Cell 2 What should I do if my Starship does not launch?

SpaceX's third integrated Starship rocket stands atop a superheavy booster at the company's Starbase proving ground near Boca Chica Beach in south Texas. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If SpaceX doesn't launch on March 14, the company will likely have at least a day or two back up.

Officials in Cameron County, Texas, where SpaceX's Starbase facility is located, issued a beach closure advisory suggesting roads around Starbase would be closed until March 16, with a possible backup date. However, SpaceX has not set a specific range of launch dates.

A second launch attempt will likely depend on how far SpaceX advances the refueling process on Unit 3's first attempt. SpaceX says its large rockets and boosters consume more than 10 million pounds of cryogenic liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellant, so it can take up to several days to replenish propellant stores in preparation for Starship's launch. He said it could happen.

If Space delays three flights due to technical glitches or breakdowns, the timing of a new attempt will likely depend on how long it takes to resolve the issue.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 14 at 7 a.m. to set SpaceX's Starship Flight 3 launch time at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

