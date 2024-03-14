Surprise new update reveals serious problems with Google Messages





This week's headline news could give Google Messages users a serious reason to consider switching away from the app. This is one problem that won't go away anytime soon…

Google Messages has issues that only Apple can fix

The contrast could not be more stark. Meanwhile, this week's Google Messages headlines focused on the most subtle of updates: you can now change the color of chat bubbles. Meanwhile, headlines for WhatsApp have focused on its core end-to-end encryption and potential vulnerabilities that could be introduced by third-party chats inspired by Europe's DMA.

WhatsApp has issued a surprise update warning that third-party chats are not as end-to-end encrypted as chats within its ecosystem. Without ownership of both clients (endpoints), you cannot guarantee what the third-party provider will do with the messages sent. or message received, we cannot make the same promise. This will shed a bright light on cross-platform/messenger security.

Third-party chat itself is related to Google Messages and is essentially an RCS client for Android. Because in the fall Apple will be extending it cross-platform by enabling some form of RCS integration into iMessage in iOS 18. Interoperability with different name variations of themes.

Google Messages just upgraded to end-to-end encryption by default, using the same Signal protocol that WhatsApp itself uses, and making it mandatory (though not entirely) for other platforms that wish to integrate. I am. While Google Messages isn't expected to be one of them, it's worth noting that it uses the same gold standard messaging encryption.

WhatsApp is focused on ensuring end-to-end encryption, so it just released a new update to increase the security of individual chats. This is believed to be to distinguish proprietary chats from third-party chat messages, which are mandated to be more secure than other messages.

WhatsApp e2ee badge for each chat

WA beta information

As for its own security, Google says that when you send a message to someone who has RCS chat enabled in Messages, the chat conversation will automatically be upgraded to end-to-end encryption. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one can read the content sent between you and others.

Google Messages is RCS, and iMessage has introduced RCS to some extent in iMessage, but that doesn't mean end-to-end encryption between Android and iPhone users. As now, that level of security only works within the two respective walled gardens. Google explains that end-to-end encrypted messages only work when communicating with another Google Messages user.

You can see the theme. End-to-end encryption is becoming the default for messaging platforms that want to be taken seriously. The problem is that while WhatsApp offers this guarantee on both iPhone and Android, Google Messages doesn't. These are all big issues for the platform. And this problem will only get worse the more you hit on other WhatsApps, especially to the point.

So by fall, Android and iPhone users will be able to securely chat with anyone on WhatsApp. Or you can chat securely via Google Messages or his iMessage as long as everyone on the other end of the chat or in the group uses the same type of device and her OS.

And in a new development, WhatsApp not only touts its own security, which is much better than RCS cross-platform, but also sends messages sent cross-platform end-to-end encrypted. Kudos to even the 3rd party chat that warns about it. RCS does not. If you use iMessage for RCS chats with Android, you don't have that level of security, even at the sending layer.

Google and Apple are in a corner as they push hard for end-to-end encryption across their respective user bases. Google guarantees that eligible messages and their attachments (such as photos and videos) are end-to-end encrypted. End-to-end encryption is a security method that ensures secure communications. End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google or a third party, can read your messages between your phone and the phone you send them to.

Apple has made similar promises. End-to-end encryption protects your iMessage conversations across all your devices. Messages are encrypted on your device and cannot be accessed without a passcode. iMessage is designed so that Apple can't read your messages.

But there's more to it than just connecting the two.

More from FORBES Does Facebook suddenly own all your private photos and videos? By Zak Doffman

So, without that level of security, why use Messenger? It makes little sense. If Google and Apple are pushing this hard for their users, the need for privacy and security shouldn't disappear just because there's a wide variety of phones in the mix. Until there is some form of RCS end-to-end encryption that works cross-platform, over-the-top should be used instead.

All of this hurts Google Messages more than iMessage. That's because Google Messages isn't as sticky and WhatsApp is by far the dominant messenger on Android. I'm on Android, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has previously said that if you look at the user base of WhatsApps, we're very much on Android. I want to actually use the product the way most people use it, so I think Android… If you look at places like the US, most people have an iPhone, and others have an iPhone. If you have an iPhone, your messaging experience works better with iMessage.

WhatsApps security warning and its new end-to-end encryption badge are bad news for Google Messages. This will ensure that security is a focus of the story as RCS moves cross-platform in the fall. And by then, you can also expect a limited level of third-party encrypted WhatsApp chats from him under DMA. These too will focus on and further emphasize security.

So why do Android users stick with (or switch to) Google Messages?

And that's a serious problem for the platform and its millions of current users.

