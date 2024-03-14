Saskatchewan government doubles tax credit limit for startup investors to $7 million





Eligibility for the program has also been expanded to include cleantech startups.

The Saskatchewan government has doubled the annual cap on tax credits for early-stage tech investors.

The Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive (STSI) provides a 45 per cent tax credit to individuals who invest in eligible technology startups in the province. Previously capped at $3.5 million, as of April 1 of this year, the program now has an annual spending cap of $7 million.

2024 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for the tech industry here in Saskatchewan, and this is a great way to kick things off.

Jordan McFarlane, Director of Connexus Venture Capital

Leaders in Saskatchewan's technology ecosystem applauded the province's decision to double the program's cap, with Jordan McFarlane, director of Connexus Venture Capital, saying the decision was a sign of government trust in the technology sector. He told Betakit that it was a sign of what he was doing.

[The STSI] Capturing investors who may not have been active before STSI has helped a significant number of founders complete rounds and raise additional capital, MacFarlane said.

I was a big fan of the innovation that Saskatchewan and the government had created. It has given a huge boost to the ecosystem,” he added.

STSI was first launched in 2018 as part of the Government of Saskatchewan's budget to encourage investment in early-stage technology startups that bring new products to market and create jobs in the province.

In 2021, the government extended STSI for a further five years. At the time, the government announced that the program had attracted $22 million in investment, helped create 144 new jobs in 62 companies, and expanded the size of the state's investor base.

Under STSI, eligible companies can raise up to $2 million and investors can earn up to $225,000 in tax credits per annual investment and claim up to $140,000 each year. Program funds will be allocated to investors on a first-come, first-served basis. First come first served.

Tim Lin, co-founder of Startup TNT, which promotes investment in startups across the Canadian Prairies, including Saskatche, said the previous $3.5 million cap limited the amount investors had to contribute and tax credits. It is said that there was some friction regarding the timing of receiving the test.

The program was previously overutilized, meaning there was a long lineup of credits approved each year, Lin told Betakit. He said raising the annual program cap would bring certainty to the market, and certainty in investing means being able to invest more money, all else being equal.

Although Sean O'Connor is not currently based in Saskatchewan (he joined British Columbia's 4AG Robotics as CEO in October 2023), he is the CEO of Regina-based Connexus Venture Capital and agritech fund Emertech. During his time as Managing Director, he recognized the benefits of STSI.

Mr. O'Connor praised the efforts of Saskatchewan and Innovation Saskatchewan in increasing the STSI cap. Especially for angel investors, this makes for a really compelling story when the value they can receive is an immediate turnaround. That goes a long way toward building belief, O'Connor said.

In addition to raising the program's cap, the state expanded STSI to include cleantech startups as eligible companies. Innovation Saskatchewan defines cleantech as innovations that improve energy efficiency or savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, or reduce the net environmental impact of existing industrial processes.

O'Connor said Saskatchewan has long been a food, fuel and fertilizer producer, but has since built this exciting technology ecosystem, and by bringing these sectors together and incentivizing investment, Saskatchewan is working to improve the environment and technology. He added that he expected it to have a positive impact on the sector.

Startup TNT employs more than 400 angel investors and has invested more than $12 million in more than 90 Prairie-based startups. Lin said he's glad the state wants to help the next generation of companies develop, but the focus on the state inhibits connections to the rest of the economy and discourages companies from raising capital from outside the state. Sogu said.

Lin added that often the connectors in the startup community are investors, and if investors are isolated in investing only in Saskatchewan, those bridges won't be built.

Lynn said one way to solve this problem is for the startup itself to receive a credit in the form of an equal amount of funding. For example, if a company is raising his $1 million, it only needs to raise $550,000 to get the remaining 45 percent of the round.

This is a much more effective program from an effectiveness and management perspective, and removes the strange investment perversions that arise as a result of tax reform, Lin added.

MacFarlane has previously noted that Saskatchewan is considered an elevated province when it comes to high-tech investments. He said the ecosystem has been working hard to build a strong pipeline of companies through accelerators and incubators, and believes programs like STSI will ensure the continued growth of these companies. Stated.

He added that 2024 is looking to be a very exciting year for the technology industry here in Saskatchewan and this is a great way to kick things off.

Feature image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

