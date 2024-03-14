Google Gemini 1.5: What to expect





Summary Gemini 1.5 has a context window of 1 million tokens, 30 times more than the free Gemini model, and represents a significant advancement in AI technology. Long context understanding is a highlight of Gemini 1.5, with the ability to infer various file types within the context window. Google's integration of Gemini into its developer applications marks a rapid advance in AI technology focused on the professional market.

When the general public gained access to Google's Gemini 1.0 Pro language model in February, the company was already working on preparing Gemini 1.5 for release. This new model is currently being rolled out to developers and their Google partners, who can request access by joining a vetted waiting list. Fortunately, Google has provided a fair amount of public information about what to expect from his 1.5.

Bottom line: Gemini 1.5 further strengthens the professional market by introducing some impressive features that highlight how rapidly AI is advancing. A public release date has not yet been announced.

When we asked Google for a statement, a representative directed us to a Google blog post. There, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that Gemini 1.5 “shows dramatic improvements across many aspects, achieving… similar quality to 1.0 Ultra while using less.” I am. please calculate. ” That sounds pretty good, but 1.5’s lengthy understanding of context is the real highlight.

Source: Google

Understanding long-term context improves processing continuity It's all about context

A major advance in context understanding is the most notable advancement that Gemini 1.5 Pro brings. The amount of information that a large language model like Gemini can process in a single interaction is represented by a token. The Gemini 1.0 Pro model, which powers the current free version of Gemini, has a limit of approximately 32,000 input tokens per interaction, while Gemini 1.5 Pro can manage approximately 1 million.

With a 1 million token context window, Gemini 1.5 dramatically outperforms many other consumer AI models. He outperforms current leader Claude by a factor of 5 and outperforms his current free Gemini model by about 30 times. As mentioned above, Google says the Gemini 1.5 Pro has similar performance to the Gemini 1.0 Ultra model, which powers Google's premium Gemini Advanced, but works more efficiently.

Source: Google

To be clear, context understanding refers to the amount of information that a language model can continuously process. Context understanding is measured with a context window consisting of tokens. Additionally, tokens can consist of words, images, video, audio, or code. Gemini 1.5 can infer various file types within the context window, allowing users to upload videos, text, and even code repositories for analysis.

Gemini 1.5 can handle over 700,000 words of text or an hour of video, for example. This may still be short of the heaviest video applications, but with the 10 million token limit already around the corner, you can see how quickly things can move.

The major role that special neural networks should play

Google has been working on Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture for several years, and 1.5 is the first Gemini model to utilize this technology. MoE means Gemini routes requests to smaller, specialized neural networks to improve speed and response quality. This is no coincidence, as the MoE architecture is particularly useful for efficiently handling long context windows.

The amazing speed of AI technology here is very fast

There is no doubt that Google will focus on increasing the integration of Gemini into third-party developer applications. This space is clearly being courted by the pre-release of Gemini 1.5 within the company's new Google AI Studio. It includes a set of AI developer tools.

Gemini 1.5 is an indicator of how quickly AI technology is advancing. Its focus on long-term contextual understanding and cross-modality reasoning makes it a powerful addition to the professional market. As Google further integrates Gemini into its developer ecosystem, we can expect to see a new generation of information-driven applications soon.

