16 Retail Technology Funding Rounds You Should Know About — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





6. Television Science

tvScientific, a performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), enters transformation with investors including NBCU/Comcast, Norwest Capital Partners, Aperiam Ventures, and Hearst, as well as new investors S4S Ventures, BDMI, and Progress Ventures Secured $9.4 million in debt financing round. Ventures.

tvScientific allows advertisers to buy and run performance CTV campaigns with inventory partners such as Paramount+, Hulu, Discovery, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Last year, the company introduced the ability to buy CTV campaigns on a cost-per-performance basis. This allows advertisers to go beyond simple reach and frequency, or his MMM model, and buy media based on real outcomes such as CPA, ROAS, sales, and number of posts. -CTV campaign traffic.

Customers include Crocs, Groupon, Fender, and more.

We are in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime transition from terrestrial television to internet-enabled content delivery via streaming services, with over 50% of all television viewing in the United States now occurring via streaming services. . This opens up a whole new set of advertisers for TV publishers, said Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO of tvScientific.

Google and Meta have driven rapid advertising growth through precise targeting and performance-based measurement. tvScientific is on a mission to do the same for television and we are excited to be working with best-in-class partners like Sir Martin Sorrell and his S4S Ventures to accelerate progress.

said Soler, founder and executive chairman of S4Capital and co-founder and partner of S4S Ventures. Advertising via connected TV is a sleeping giant. Half of US TV viewing now happens on streaming services and providers like Amazon, Netflix, and Disney, and with the introduction of new membership slots with variable ad rates, lower-funnel activation, performance Partners who can drive , measurement, and ROI stand to reap tremendous benefits. success.

Jason and his team at tvScientific are pioneers in this rapidly evolving industry, and their platform has the potential to redefine how companies engage with their television audiences.

7. Pauco

PawCo Foods, an AI-powered plant-based dog food brand, announced a $2 million seed funding round led by Elevate Ventures and other angel investors including Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi .

The company said it plans to use the cash to expand its operations by opening a second production facility, a location in the Midwest that will complement its current facility in California.

The company also plans to invest further in growth, research and development, new recipes and marketing strategies to increase awareness of the plant-based pet food category.

“The rise of plant-based foods has changed the way we approach nutrition, but when it comes to pet food, there hasn't been as much innovation in this category,” said Christopher Day, CEO of Elevate Ventures. I am.

8. Polytag

Polytag has secured Series A seed funding in its mission to transform the recycling industry across the UK and Europe.

The undisclosed investment will be made in partnership with leading UK retailers including Ocado Retail, Aldi and Co-op.

Polytag's technology provides real-time visibility and insight into single-use packaging throughout its lifecycle. The solution uses QR codes and invisible UV tags to enable FMCG brands to track and encourage recycling of plastic packaging.

The funding was led by Colternate Good, a climate-first venture capital firm based in Switzerland, and co-led by Knop Ventures, an early stage venture capital fund that invests in startups building a better world. ing.

This joint investment will fund the widespread installation of PolyTag invisible UV tag readers in material recovery facilities across the continent, giving a wider range of brands real-time insight into where, when and how much of their packaging is being recycled. will be done.

