Google develops an AI that actually plays games with you





Google is developing a DeepMind-based AI that could be the ultimate virtual collaboration partner. This is not an opponent or a superbot to win against, but a generic, commandable gameplay AI agent.

Google published a research article (via @rowancheung) on ​​something called Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent (SIMA). The general idea is that Google's SIMA is a learning AI that can follow verbal instructions and understand the virtual world it resides in. Google's SIMA promises more natural AI, rather than acting as the hard-coded AI enemies and bots we've become accustomed to for decades. And a human-like game companion.

Google partnered with eight game studios to test the SIMA model on games such as Valheim, Goat Simulator 3, and No Man's Sky. These are the open world games chosen for SIMA to learn common gaming skills. The current version of SIMA can perform approximately 600 basic skills, such as navigation, manipulating objects, and using menus.

As a No Man's Sky player, I'm very interested in that possibility. Anyone who has played the game knows that collecting and building resources is a tedious process. Telling the AI ​​player to go find oxygen or build a base can go a long way in reducing that tedious aspect. I prefer things like exploration and dogfights to crafting Y and building Z to traversing the landscape to find X. SIMA really helps with that.

Early results look promising. According to Google, trained SIMA agents performed nearly as well as specially trained agents in unseen games. Whether such an agent is useful to actual gamers is what matters. If a typical game playthrough lasts tens to hundreds of hours, the AI ​​companion needs to work from the opening scene, otherwise the player won't care.

This is an impressive and very interesting feat, but I remain skeptical. While large-scale language AI models are very good at doing things based on their knowledge, they are still limited in their ability to react, adapt, and act appropriately in real-time like humans. How good are you at hitting headshots on the other side of the map?

(Image source: Google)

AI in video games is not a new concept. Boss battles, multiplayer bots, antagonists, NPCs, etc. in single-player games date back decades, but they're hard-coded into each game. When properly implemented, AI like SIMA can have a dramatic impact on general gameplay. It also does not require access to source code or an API to function. Instead, it relies on only two inputs: an image on the screen and instructions provided by the user.

Google emphasizes that the research is still in its early stages. Learning from more games is expected to make it more versatile and adaptable. Will your next co-op companion be an AI? And what will actually be useful about it? We look forward to seeing how this technology develops and what impact it will have on the future of multiplayer gaming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/software/ai/google-develops-an-ai-that-will-actually-play-games-with-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos