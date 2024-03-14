Google limits AI use in Indian elections





Google is also working with the Election Commission of India to make it easier for people to find important voting information, such as how to register and vote, in both English and Hindi on its search platform. .

When a female voter presents her ID card while standing in line to vote, the Google logo will be displayed.

Google's artificial intelligence (AI) platform Gemini will refrain from answering questions directly related to India's elections.

The decision is part of Alphabet Inc.-owned Google's continued efforts to improve user experience by prioritizing access to relevant and insightful information ahead of India's upcoming elections. .

Gemini does not respond to questions related to candidates, political parties, election results, or information related to specific office holders.

Additionally, Gemini can encourage users to use Google Search and provide more relevant sources of information, a company spokesperson said.

“Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun introducing limits on the types of election-related queries that Gemini responds to.

“We take our responsibility to provide high-quality information for these types of queries seriously and are continually working to improve our protections,” Google said in a blog post related to India's elections on Tuesday. ” he said.

This feature was rolled out in the US and is now rolling out in India. It will be expanded to all regions holding elections this year.

In addition to restricting Gemini, Google is working with the Election Commission of India to make it easier for people to find important voting information (like how to register and vote) on its search platform in both English and Hindi. I'm trying to make it possible.

Google is also strengthening the fact-checking ecosystem in India by supporting Shakti, the Indian election fact-checking organization.

Shakti is a consortium of news publishers and fact checkers specializing in early detection of online misinformation, including deepfakes, creating a shared repository for news publishers to tackle the challenge of disinformation at scale.

Google has already rolled out tools and policies to help users identify AI-generated content.

“Last year, we were the first technology company to introduce new disclosure requirements for election ads containing synthetic content…

“Our advertising policies already prohibit the use of manipulated media to mislead people, such as deepfakes and doctored content,” the blog reads.

When it comes to images, Google ensures that all images generated through its products are watermarked using Google DeepMind's SynthID.

Apart from these, anyone running election-related advertisements on its platform must undergo an identity verification process, and “if necessary, each election advertisement they wish to run must be accompanied by a “Certification must be provided and in-ad disclosures must be made that clearly show who paid for the ad,” the blog said.

