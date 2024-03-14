Tech groups and EFF bring back patent troll sermons and other lies





Only someone who knows nothing about patent law and patent practice, and how the USPTO enforces both, would make the outrageously absurd argument that the claims at issue in Alice suddenly became patentable. can do. That's not true.

Efforts by tech companies to undermine both the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023 and the Economically Significant Promoting and Respecting American Innovation Leadership (PREVAIL) Act intensified this week, with many tech companies appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A joint letter was sent to the association. The campaign was launched by industry groups on Monday and by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) yesterday.

PERA was introduced in June 2023 by Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), and PREVAIL was introduced on the same day by Sen. Coons, Tillis, and their colleagues. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Maisie Hirono (D-HI). PERA eliminates all judicially created exceptions to U.S. patent eligibility law, and PREVAIL makes a number of changes aimed at reforming the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

The joint letter was signed by groups including the Alliance of High-Tech Inventors, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the Apps Association, and United for Patent Reform. The report told Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Durbin and Ranking Member Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that PERA would upend the U.S. patent system and shift patent rights from their historic moorings to technology. They requested that PERA not be advanced, as it would cut off improvements to the system. The letter also foretold a wave of devastating lawsuits against American manufacturers, innovative technology companies, and Main Street businesses. To illustrate the harm, we list a number of patents that are invalid under Section 101, but which the authors argue are permissible under PERA and which they argue will seriously harm the U.S. innovation economy. did.

As expected, the EFF campaign revived the patent troll narrative and urged the public to tell Congress to repeal the two bills. Among other claims, EFF said PERA would allow the patents at issue in Alice v. CLS Bank, among other exorbitant patents.

Who are the trolls?

The patent troll story has always been a big lie and continues to be so. Those who continue to use derogatory labels are engaging in deception to obscure obvious facts. The policies they have championed for the past 15 years have destroyed America's innovation ecosystem and given China and Europe an advantage in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence.

It is true, of course, that there are bad actors in the patent litigation ecosystem, some of whom engage in so-called efficient infringement (i.e., the perception that it is ultimately cheaper to steal than to pay for what was taken). This includes those who bully innovators. ). Some effective infringers proudly declare that they will never obtain a license until they spend hundreds of millions of dollars fighting the case all the way to the Supreme Court, as Apple is on record saying before the International Trade Commission. Some do.

Of course, EFF and many media outlets have never called Apple a patent troll. why? Apple used design patents alone to hold Samsung back, after years of crying that Samsung should be ordered to pay billions of dollars just because Samsung made a phone that looked like the iPhone. And Apple doesn't produce anything in the U.S., importing everything from overseas and has even been linked to sweatshops in China over the past decade.

Apple and the many other companies that most vocally call out patent owners should either be labeled trolls themselves or rescind this derogatory label. Because only in an Orwellian world full of doublespeak can such true villains slip free and innovators be unfairly vilified as villains.

PERA will not suddenly make bad patents patentable.

And when it comes to both the letter's and EFF's claims that dozens of bad patents will suddenly be allowed under PERA, those claims simply because they have successfully overcome Section 101's exclusion to patent eligibility. It is a bridge too far to say that the term is allowed. Other parts of the law must also be met for the claim to be successful. These include Section 102 relating to novelty, Section 103 relating to obviousness, and Section 112 relating to adequate description and practice of the invention. Having an invention. So all PERA does is return to pre-Alice and Mayo Supreme Court law. At that time, the Supreme Court stated in Diamond v. Deal that decision makers are prohibited from pushing the entire patentability inquiry into 101 and must instead allow the rest of the law to do so. Ta. The work it was written and designed for. The truth is that Alice and Mayo depart from a very long series of Supreme Court justices that have all issued diametrically opposed decisions, and PERA simply restores the status quo that has existed for over 200 years.

And only someone who knows nothing about patent law and patent practice, and how the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) operates both, would think that the claims at issue in Alice would suddenly become patentable. You can make ridiculous arguments like this. That's not true. The claims do not teach any invention and basically just wave about the involvement of a machine, without even mentioning a machine or device, just stating that electronic communication takes place. only. Presumably, electronic communications are supposed to be some kind of machine somewhere, but in an era where extraordinary description and detail are required to meet the 112 hurdles to patentability, concrete Speculative claims of this type without any substantiation or explanation simply will not be allowed by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

