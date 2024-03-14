Five characteristics of Innovative Tech of the Year





Innovation is at the heart of Thames Valley's technology sector. With so many amazing companies working tirelessly to create the most exciting new products and technologies in the region, we are thrilled to be named Innovative Tech of the Year at the 2024 Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards. I can't wait.

The award, sponsored by Blake Morgan, recognizes the most impressive innovation developed during the qualifying period.

Dubbed Britain's Silicon Valley, Thames Valley is home to some of the country's brightest technology minds. So what will Innovative Tech of the Year be? What will the judges make of it?

We've compiled a list of five key features we look for in an award-winning product.

originality

Creativity is synonymous with innovation, and we look for unique technologies that truly inspire. Having an entirely new concept with the potential to change the technological landscape will propel you to the forefront of independent juries.

Induce business growth

While product is the main factor in winning the Innovative Tech of the Year title, we're not just looking for technology talent, but also business-minded champions. Clear business growth and development is great for candidates.

social impact

As with other awards, the social impact of the nominated works will be one of the main considerations for the jury. Introducing new and innovative technologies that benefit surrounding communities and beyond is vital to the health of the UK technology industry.

measurable impact

A good recommendation form provides tangible evidence of your company's excellence. There is space to attach any images or files you want to use to prove your excellence. Being able to show how your technology has made a tangible impact will help you take home the trophy.

sustainability

Sustainability is a key element in the modern business environment, and all business leaders are aware of their social and environmental impact. Even if your innovative technology isn't primarily concerned with the vitality of the planet, incorporating sustainable practices into your technology is critical to standing out from the crowd.

So, do you think you won “Innovative Tech of the Year”?

Nominations are still being accepted for the Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards 2024, so now's your chance to enter for a chance to be named a winner at this year's Black Tie Gala event.

Applying for an award online is quick, easy and completely free. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain when you apply for the chance to be crowned one of Thames Valley's fastest growing technology sectors.

Thanks again to Blake Morgan for sponsoring this award.

