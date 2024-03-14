Blink Mini 2 review: small size, great value





I set the camera to record a clip when it detected a person, and it didn't make too many mistakes. (I classified several clips with people in them as motion, and there were no false positives.) Most of the recorded events seem to be fully captured, but a few times someone enters the room. I missed the beginning coming in. flame. You can also adjust motion sensitivity and set privacy and activity zones by graying out the squares in the grid to reduce false positives and cut out areas you don't want to trigger recording. can.

The overall sound quality isn't great, but it's better than the original Blink Mini. You can continue two-way conversations with minimal delay. It sounds better indoors because certain sounds and weather can cause distortion, but in a pinch it's fine. The Blink camera also works well with Alexa, but Google Home and Apple HomeKit are not officially supported. However, there are many of his IFTTT integrations that provide workarounds for using Blink with Google, Samsung SmartThings, and other platforms. The last feature I like about this app is the biometric lock, which allows you to open the lock with your fingerprint or face.

subscription or pass

You can use the Blink camera without a subscription by purchasing the Sync Module 2 ($50) and plugging a USB flash drive into it to record locally, but we don't recommend the Blink Mini 2 without a subscription. Only subscribers get people detection, live view recording, cloud recording with 60 days of video history (30 days in the UK and Europe), video sharing, fast access, and several other benefits. People detection is a must unless you want to avoid a large number of false positives.

Without a subscription, live viewing is limited to 5 minutes and recorded videos may load significantly slower. This is because the video is uploaded from the USB flash drive to the cloud and then sent to your phone. I tested it without a subscription. Thanks to my fast internet connection and flash drive, the videos loaded fairly quickly, averaging a few seconds, but sometimes longer. If you subscribe and already have Sync Module 2, by default your videos will be backed up once a day. (You can also connect the drive to your computer and see recorded events.) You can see a complete comparison of subscriptions here.

You can try each Blink camera subscription for 30 days. After that, a Blink Basic subscription that covers one camera costs $3 a month or $30 a year, about the same price as it does today. A Blink Plus subscription that covers unlimited cameras costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Amazon owns Blink, so you can connect it to your Amazon account and manage your subscriptions through the Amazon site.

Many of the best indoor security cameras require a subscription to take advantage of all their features. However, if you can't abide by another subscription, the Sync Indoor Smart Camera ($70) or TP-Link Tapo C110 ($30) are good alternatives. You can find cheaper but better outdoor options in our Best Outdoor Security Cameras guide.

